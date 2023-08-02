iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon and Amazon is currently teasing the arrival of the handset through a dedicated landing page on its website. Ahead of the official release, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G's alleged AnTuTu benchmarking score has been leaked online, suggesting an impressive performance. It is tipped to come with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is expected to come as an upgrade to the iQoo Z7. It could be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted an image showing that the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G has scored over 7,00,000 points on the benchmarking website AnTuTu. This prime score is claimed to be the fastest in the segment. The images suggest a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC on the upcoming handset. The octa-core CPU includes two Arm Cortex-A715 performance cores with up to 2.8GHz operating speeds and six Cortex-A510 efficiency cores with up to 2.0GHz speeds.

iQoo started teasing the arrival of iQoo Z7 Pro 5G in India in July. The exact launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Vivo sub-brand, but Amazon India is teasing the design of the smartphone via a dedicated microsite on its website. It is shown to have a curved display and centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the screen for the selfie camera

The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is tipped to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India.

As per a recent leak, the iQoo Z7 Pro 5G will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come in 8GB + 12GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The handset is expected to pack a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies and video chats, the phone might get a 16-megapixel sensor. It is said to carry a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

