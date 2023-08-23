iQoo is all set to unveil the new iQoo Z7 Pro in India on August 31. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon and a teaser page has already been made live on the e-commerce site. The page has revealed the front design and a few other key specifications of the phone. The company has also confirmed that the iQoo Z7 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor and will sport a curved display. The handset has also been teased to be priced under Rs. 25,000.

According to the iQoo Z7 Pro teaser page on Amazon, the smartphone will come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The handset is also claimed to have the highest AnTuTu score of 7,28,764 in the sub Rs. 25,000 segment. Additionally, the iQoo Z7 Pro is teased to pack up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage under the hood. The product page also reveals that the phone will get a curved display with a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout at the top.

Other specifications of the iQoo Z7 Pro including the display, design, and camera will be revealed gradually via Amazon. The display specifications will be revealed on August 25 whereas the design and camera details will be confirmed on August 27 and August 29, respectively.

Meanwhile, iQoo has already confirmed some key specifications of the upcoming iQoo Z7 Pro via a press release. The smartphone is confirmed to get a 3D Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with an anti-glare (AG) glass finish on the rear. For optics, the handset will sport a 64-megapixel aura light rear camera, with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support.

Further, the smartphone's Blue Lagoon colour option has also been teased by the company. The iQoo Z7 Pro is shown to sport a dual rear camera system along with a ring-LED flash.

