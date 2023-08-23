Technology News

iQoo Z7 Pro Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC Ahead of India Launch

iQoo Z7 Pro will be launched in India on August 31 and will be available via Amazon.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2023 14:51 IST
iQoo Z7 Pro Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: iQoo India/ Twitter

iQoo Z7 Pro will feature a 64-megapixel aura light rear camera

Highlights
  • iQoo Z7 Pro will sport a curved display
  • The phone is claimed to have scored 7,28,764 on AnTuTu
  • iQoo Z7 Pro is teased to be priced under Rs. 25,000

iQoo is all set to unveil the new iQoo Z7 Pro in India on August 31. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon and a teaser page has already been made live on the e-commerce site. The page has revealed the front design and a few other key specifications of the phone. The company has also confirmed that the iQoo Z7 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor and will sport a curved display. The handset has also been teased to be priced under Rs. 25,000.

According to the iQoo Z7 Pro teaser page on Amazon, the smartphone will come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The handset is also claimed to have the highest AnTuTu score of 7,28,764 in the sub Rs. 25,000 segment. Additionally, the iQoo Z7 Pro is teased to pack up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage under the hood. The product page also reveals that the phone will get a curved display with a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout at the top.

Other specifications of the iQoo Z7 Pro including the display, design, and camera will be revealed gradually via Amazon. The display specifications will be revealed on August 25 whereas the design and camera details will be confirmed on August 27 and August 29, respectively.

Meanwhile, iQoo has already confirmed some key specifications of the upcoming iQoo Z7 Pro via a press release. The smartphone is confirmed to get a 3D Curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with an anti-glare (AG) glass finish on the rear. For optics, the handset will sport a 64-megapixel aura light rear camera, with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support.

Further, the smartphone's Blue Lagoon colour option has also been teased by the company. The iQoo Z7 Pro is shown to sport a dual rear camera system along with a ring-LED flash. 

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Z7, iQoo Z7 India launch, iQoo Z7 specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
PayPal Moves Delhi High Court Against Order Holding It as ‘Payment System Operator’ Under Money Laundering Law

Related Stories

iQoo Z7 Pro Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: See Price
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates - Landing Date and Time, Livestream, Latest News
  3. Honor 90 Price in India Leaked: Here’s How Much It Might Cost You
  4. Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  5. Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Anticipation Builds After Russia’s Luna-25 Crash
  6. Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India: Check Here
  7. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G First Look Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Gets New Software Update With These Camera Improvements
  9. Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro With ANC Debut in India: Check Price
  10. Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Landing Countdown Begins: How to Watch Live Streaming
#Latest Stories
  1. Former OpenSea Executive Sentence to 3 Months in Prison Over NFT Insider Trading Charges: Report
  2. Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro With Up to 50dB ANC, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: Details
  3. Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module Set for Automatic Landing Sequence, Says ISRO
  4. iQoo Z7 Pro Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC Ahead of India Launch
  5. PayPal Moves Delhi High Court Against Order Holding It as ‘Payment System Operator’ Under Money Laundering Law
  6. Apple Smart Ring With Haptic Feedback, Pressure-Sensitive Input Revealed in New Granted Patent
  7. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India: All Details
  8. India Awaits Chadrayaan-3's Moon Landing Days After Russia’s Luna-25 Crash
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Support Pages Go Live; Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked
  10. Huawei Said to Be Building Secret Chip Network Across China to Skirt US Sanctions: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.