Twitter Set to Introduce New Controls for Ad Placements to Lure Advertisers Back After Elon Musk Takeover

Twitter is also considering bringing its content moderators in-house, to allow the platform to invest in moderation of non-English languages.

By Reuters |  Updated: 9 December 2022 09:58 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter Business

A revamped version of Twitter Blue would begin rolling out on Friday

Highlights
  • Twitter was purchased in October by billionaire Elon Musk
  • The relaunch of Twitter Blue was halted by Elon Musk
  • Twitter Blue subscription allow accounts to receive a verified check mark

Twitter will roll out new controls as soon as next week to let companies prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets containing certain keywords, the social media platform told advertisers in an email on Thursday.

The new controls are part of Twitter's effort to reassure and lure back advertisers that have pulled ads off the platform since it was purchased in October by billionaire Elon Musk, amid reports from civil rights groups that hate speech has risen since the acquisition and after several banned or suspended accounts were reinstated.

Twitter earns nearly 90 percent of its revenue from selling digital ads. Musk recently attributed a "massive drop in revenue" to civil rights organisations that have pressured brands to pause their Twitter ads.

In a recent call with an advertising industry group, a Twitter representative said the platform was considering bringing its content moderators, many of whom are contracted through third-party vendors, in-house, according to a source familiar with the remarks.

The Twitter representative said bringing content moderators in-house at Twitter would allow the platform to invest more in moderation for non-English languages, according to the source.

The email to advertisers on Thursday, which was reviewed by Reuters, said a revamped version of Twitter's subscription service called Twitter Blue would begin rolling out on Friday.

The subscription will allow accounts to receive a verified check mark. Accounts for individuals will get a blue check, while gold and gray check marks will denote business and government accounts, according to the email.

The subscription price will be $7 (roughly Rs. 500) per month on the web and $11 (roughly Rs. 800) per month on Apple devices, the email said.

Twitter, which has lost many members of its communications team, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Twitter Ads
