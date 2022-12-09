iQoo 11 flagship smartphone series from iQoo which was officially launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer on Thursday, is confirmed to launch in India on January 10, 2023. The company had initially planned to launch the iQoo 11 smartphones in China on December 2, but the launch was postponed. The series consists of the vanilla iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, which are available in Isle of Man Special Edition, Legendary Edition, and Track Version colour variants (translated from Chinese). The handsets are powered by the latest 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

The Vivo sub-brand revealed the India launch date for the iQoo 11 series via a community post. The iQoo 11 will be launching in India on January 10 next year, and will go on sale starting January 13. The smartphone also has a landing page on the company's website confirming that the handset will be launched in the country. The landing page shows an image of the iQoo 11 Legend Edition which sports a BMW M Motorsport-themed design.

Although the image on the website shows only the iQoo 11 Legend Edition, the company will launch the vanilla iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro smartphones in India in three colour options, as seen in the community post made by iQoo.

iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro specifications

The iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro were launched in China on Thursday, featuring a Samsung E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and LTPO 4.0 technology. Both smartphones house a 50-megapixel triple camera rear setup along with a V2 image processing chip for enhanced photography. The iQoo 11 launched in China packs a 5,000 mAh battery while the iQoo 11 Pro model packs a 4,700mAh battery.

Both smartphones will be sold in China in three variants: Isle of Man Special Edition, Legendary Edition, and Track Version (translated). However, in India the company has traditionally chosen to launch special editions with the Legend moniker as seen with iQoo 9 and iQoo 9T smartphones.

The iQoo 11 Pro is powered by a an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an Adreno 740 GPU. The handset runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. The Pro model in China features a 6.78-inch Samsung-made AMOLED 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) display with HDR10+ support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate while offering a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also supports DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone also features a vapour chamber (VC) cooling plate for heat management during high-performance-based usage like gaming, according to the company.

For photos and videos, the iQoo 11 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel VCS IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens (150-degree field-of-view) with f/2.27 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.46 lens. For selfies, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.45 lens. It also comes with Vivo's V2 Image Signal Processor (ISP) chip for improved camera performance.

In terms of storage, the iQoo 11 Pro 5G smartphone launched in China with up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage. The smartphone packs a 4,7000mAh battery that supports 200W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The vanilla iQoo 11 launched in China is also a dual SIM 5G smartphone with identical software, display, and hardware specifications. However, the vanilla model's triple rear camera is led by a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with an f/1.88 lens, alongside a 13-megapixel portrait lens with an f/2.46 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The selfie camera on the iQoo 11 launched in China is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

The iQoo 11 also offers up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage. However, the vanilla edition packs a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla version supports up to 120W of fast charging, which is slower than the Pro variant.

