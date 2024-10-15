Poco C75 launch appears to be around the corner as its renders and key specifications have surfaced online. The leaked renders show the Poco C series phone in three colours. It is tipped to run on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Poco C75 is said to feature a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen and could carry a 5,000mAh battery. The design language and specifications of the Poco C75 appear to be similar to that of the Redmi 14C.

Alleged renders and specifications of the Poco C75 were shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with SmartPrix. The renders show the phone in black, gold, and green colours. It appears to have a waterdrop-style notch on the display, housing the selfie camera. The smartphone is seen with a large circular camera module at the rear.

Photo Credit: Smartprix

Poco C75 Specifications (Expected)

According to the report, the Poco C75 features a 6.88-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For optics, the Poco C75 is said to have a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel auxiliary lens. It is tipped to boast a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Poco is said to pack a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support on the phone. It could include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Poco C75 reportedly measures 171.9 x 77.8 x 8.2mm and weighs 204 grams. As mentioned, the handset shares several features with the recently unveiled Redmi 14C. It is expected to debut as a successor to last year's Poco C65.