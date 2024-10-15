Technology News
Poco C75 Renders, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 6.88-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G81 SoC

Poco C75 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 October 2024 12:04 IST
Poco C65 was launched in December last year

Highlights
  • Poco C75 could get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage
  • Poco is said to have packed a 5,160mAh battery on the phone
  • The renders show the phone in black, gold, and green colours
Poco C75 launch appears to be around the corner as its renders and key specifications have surfaced online. The leaked renders show the Poco C series phone in three colours. It is tipped to run on MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Poco C75 is said to feature a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen and could carry a 5,000mAh battery. The design language and specifications of the Poco C75 appear to be similar to that of the Redmi 14C.

Alleged renders and specifications of the Poco C75 were shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with SmartPrix. The renders show the phone in black, gold, and green colours. It appears to have a waterdrop-style notch on the display, housing the selfie camera. The smartphone is seen with a large circular camera module at the rear.

poco c75 smartprix Poco C75

Photo Credit: Smartprix

 

Poco C75 Specifications (Expected)

According to the report, the Poco C75 features a 6.88-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For optics, the Poco C75 is said to have a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 0.08-megapixel auxiliary lens. It is tipped to boast a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Poco is said to pack a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support on the phone. It could include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Poco C75 reportedly measures 171.9 x 77.8 x 8.2mm and weighs 204 grams. As mentioned, the handset shares several features with the recently unveiled Redmi 14C. It is expected to debut as a successor to last year's Poco C65.

Redmi 14C

Redmi 14C

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.88-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
