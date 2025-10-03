Technology News
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Timeline, Design Teased: Expected Specifications, Features

Lava Agni 4 is expected to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2025 10:48 IST
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Timeline, Design Teased: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Agni 4 (pictured) is said to come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 4 could be priced at Rs. 25,000 in India
  • Lava Agni 3 was released in the country in October last year
  • The existing model has a triple rear camera setup
Lava Agni 4 is confirmed to launch in India soon. The domestic smartphone brand has shared the first official teaser of the upcoming Agni series phone through its official website. The teaser reveals the handset in a black shade with a horizontally aligned rear camera unit. The Lava Agni 4 is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and 6.78-inch display. It could pack a 7,000mAh battery. The Lava Agni 4 will debut as a successor to Lava Agni 3 which was unveiled in India in October last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset.

Lava Agni 4 to Launch in India in November

Lava has confirmed via its official India website that the Lava Agni 4 will launch in November in India. While the exact launch date hasn't been revealed yet, the teaser poster offers a glimpse at the phone's rear design, which matches a previously leaked image. The handset is showcased in a black colour option.

lava agni 4 teaser Lava Agni 4 

Lava Agni 4 
Photo Credit: Lava

 

The Lava Agni 4 features a horizontally aligned pill shaped rear camera island. The rear camera unit appears to have dual rear sensors.

Past leak claimed that Lava Agni 4 will be priced at Rs. 25,000 in India. It is said to come with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset alongside UFS 4.0 storage. 

The battery capacity of the Lava Agni 4 is said to be more than 7,000mAh. It could feature a dual rear camera unit featuring two 50-megapixel cameras.

The Lava Agni 3 was released in the country in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 20,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It features 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200×2,652 pixels) AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. On the rear panel, it boasts a 1.74-inch AMOLED touch screen. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset.

For optics, Lava Agni 3 has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. It also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Timeline, Design Teased: Expected Specifications, Features
