Lava Blaze 2 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

The Lava Blaze 2 will reportedly be priced below Rs. 10,000.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 31 March 2023 18:23 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze 2 is expected to succeed the Lava Blaze 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze 2 will reportedly boot Android 12
  • The smartphone is expected to launch in a single-storage variant
  • It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Lava Blaze 2, a new smartphone from Lava, is expected to be launched soon in India. It is said to be succeeding the Lave Blaze 5G device that launched in November 2022. The device was reportedly spotted recently on Geekbench, which suggested a few key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Expected to launch in April this year, the smartphone has now been subject to a new leak that suggests the complete specifications of the Blaze 2 and also hints at its design renders. The phone is said to launch in a single storage variant and offered in three colour options.

Lava Blaze 2 price in India (expected)

Reliable tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) suggested in a tweet the likely specifications of the upcoming Lava Blaze 2 smartphone, expected to launch in April. The leak suggests that the purported handset will be launched in a single configuration of 6GB of RAM with 5GB virtual RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Offered in Glass Orange, Glass Black, and Glass Blue colour options, the Lava Blaze 2 is likely to be priced below Rs. 10,000, as per the leak.

lava blaze 2 twitter stufflistings lava

Lava Blaze 2 may come in Orange, Glass Black, and Glass Blue colours
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @stufflistings

 

Lava Blaze 2 specifications, features (expected)

The Lava Blaze 2 will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powered by an Unisoc T616 SoC, the smartphone is expected to ship with stock Android 12.

Design renders attached to the leak suggest that the dual rear camera unit of the Lava Blaze 2 will be placed in two circular modules vertically arranged on the top left side of the back panel alongside an LED flash unit. The rear cameras include a 13-megapixel and an AI-supported lens. The expected 8-megapixel front camera is seen housed in a centred hole punch slot at the top of the display.

With an AnTuTu score of 250,000+, the Lava Blaze 2 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset also reportedly comes with a USB-Type C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 203 grams, the device is said to measure 16.5cm x 7.6cm x 0.9cm in size.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
