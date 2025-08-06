Technology News
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is expected to launch soon in India. The company has teased the key specifications of the upcoming handset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 18:59 IST
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is expected to launch soon in India
  • Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is claimed to feature a slim design
  • The company has not revealed the launch timeline
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G has teased the launch of the smartphone in a social media post, revealing its rear design and key specifications. The upcoming phone appears in a white colour option, with a seemingly flat back panel. The company logo has been placed at the bottom left corner of the back panel, while the rectangular camera module has been placed at the top. The company claims that the new handset will be the slimmest phone in its price segment.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Instagram, the Indian smartphone manufacturer has teased the design and key specifications of its upcoming smartphone, the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G. Unfortunately, the company has not confirmed the launch date, but the phone is expected to launch in India soon. It was previously expected to launch late in July, along with Lava Blaze Dragon 5G.

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G appears with a white colour back panel, with a rectangular camera island coloured in black. The rear panel is also equipped with a dual rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The Lava logo has been placed in the bottom left corner, and the rear panel seems to have a marble-like pattern.

The company claims that the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G will be the slimmest in the under Rs. 15,000 price category, signalling its supposed price range. Lava will offer the handset in two colourways: Feather White and Midnight Black. Additionally, the tech firm also promises to provide free service at home.

According to previous reports, the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is also expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, which is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. It will also feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, along with 6GB of virtual memory, and have 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the phone will feature a dual rear camera setup with an AI-enabled 50-megapixel Sony sensor. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C cable. It will run on “Pure” Android 15, claimed to be ad-free and bloatware-free. The upcoming handset will boast a thickness of 7.55mm with the Linea design. For security, it will get an in-display fingerprint scanner and the face unlock capability.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G

upcoming
Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAhmAh
OS Android 15
Comments

Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

