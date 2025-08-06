Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G has teased the launch of the smartphone in a social media post, revealing its rear design and key specifications. The upcoming phone appears in a white colour option, with a seemingly flat back panel. The company logo has been placed at the bottom left corner of the back panel, while the rectangular camera module has been placed at the top. The company claims that the new handset will be the slimmest phone in its price segment.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Instagram, the Indian smartphone manufacturer has teased the design and key specifications of its upcoming smartphone, the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G. Unfortunately, the company has not confirmed the launch date, but the phone is expected to launch in India soon. It was previously expected to launch late in July, along with Lava Blaze Dragon 5G.

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G appears with a white colour back panel, with a rectangular camera island coloured in black. The rear panel is also equipped with a dual rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. The Lava logo has been placed in the bottom left corner, and the rear panel seems to have a marble-like pattern.

The company claims that the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G will be the slimmest in the under Rs. 15,000 price category, signalling its supposed price range. Lava will offer the handset in two colourways: Feather White and Midnight Black. Additionally, the tech firm also promises to provide free service at home.

According to previous reports, the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is also expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, which is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. It will also feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, along with 6GB of virtual memory, and have 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the phone will feature a dual rear camera setup with an AI-enabled 50-megapixel Sony sensor. The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C cable. It will run on “Pure” Android 15, claimed to be ad-free and bloatware-free. The upcoming handset will boast a thickness of 7.55mm with the Linea design. For security, it will get an in-display fingerprint scanner and the face unlock capability.