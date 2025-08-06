Poco recently teased the design of a new smartphone on an e-commerce website, signalling an imminent launch of the handset. Now, the company has revealed that this new phone will pack a silicon-carbon battery and sport a slim form factor. While Poco has not confirmed the name of the phone, previous leaks indicate that the company is teasing the launch of the Poco M7 Plus. The company has also revealed the battery capacity of the phone. It is expected to succeed the current Poco M6 Plus model.

Poco M7 Plus Specifications (Expected)

According to a landing page for the handset on Flipkart and the official company website, Poco's new smartphone will pack a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which allows the company to fit a higher-capacity battery inside the slim phone. As the company has started teasing its specifications, we can expect the phone to launch in India soon. Moreover, it is safe to assume that the company will sell the upcoming smartphone via Flipkart.

This is not the first time that the company has teased the Poco M7 Plus. The landing page recently went live, teasing the rear design of the upcoming Poco handset. While the name of the phone has yet to be confirmed, a recent report claimed that the landing page belonged to the rumoured Poco M7 Plus.

Additionally, other key specifications of the Poco M7 Plus have also surfaced online in the past. It is said to sport a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, paired with a 7,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. For photos and videos, it will reportedly come with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

The rumoured handset is expected to succeed the Poco M6 Plus. Launched in August 2024, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition (AE) SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.79-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It packs a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

