Lava Bold N2 5G was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest affordable smartphone with 5G connectivity from the domestic brand. The new Lava smartphone comes in two colour options with a 6,000mAh battery unit. The Lava Bold N2 5G has a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an IP64-rated dust and water-resistant build. The Lava Bold N2 5G runs on an octa-core Unisoc processor. The Lava Bold N2 5G offers upgrades over the Lava Bold N2 4G, which was launched earlier this year.

Lava Bold N2 5G Price in India

The Lava Bold N2 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. As a special launch offer, Lava will sell this model for a discounted price of Rs. 11,999. It is available in Billionaire Blue and Regal Gold colour options. It will go on sale from June 9, 2026, at 12 PM through the Amazon India website.

As mentioned, the 4G variant of Lava Bold N2 was launched in February this year with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Lava assured doorstep after-sales service for the Lava Bold N2 5G.

Lava Bold N2 5G Specifications

Equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Lava Bold N2 5G runs on Android 16 out of the box. The screen has a water drop-style notch to accommodate the selfie camera. It runs on an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T8200 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Bold N2 5G features an AI-based dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It features IP64-rated dust and water resistance.

The Lava Bold N2 5G carries a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The battery is advertised to offer up to 815 minutes of YouTube playback and up to 743 minutes of screen-on time on a single charge. It ships with a 10W charger in the box.

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