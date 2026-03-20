Oppo A6s 5G was launched in India earlier this week as the company's latest budget 5G smartphone, while the iQOO Z11x 5G debuted earlier this month and the Lava Blaze Duo 3 arrived in January. All three handsets are priced in a similar range and target buyers looking for affordable 5G smartphones with large displays and big batteries. The Oppo A6s 5G focuses on battery life and AI features, the iQOO Z11x 5G offers a larger battery with added durability, while the Lava Blaze Duo 3 stands out with its dual display design. We compare their price and key specifications to help you choose the right device.

Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Price in India

Oppo A6s 5G: The Oppo A6s 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB option costs Rs. 20,999. It is available in Aurora Gold and Plum Purple finishes.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The iQOO Z11x 5G starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. It comes in Prismatic Green and Titan Black colour options.

Lava Blaze Duo 3: The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. It is offered in Moonlight Black and Imperial Gold colourways.

Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Display, Software

Oppo A6s 5G: The Oppo A6s 5G features a 6.75-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits peak brightness. It runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The iQOO Z11x 5G sports a 6.76-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The handset runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is promised two years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Lava Blaze Duo 3: The Lava Blaze Duo 3 gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features a secondary 1.6-inch AMOLED display on the back. The phone runs on Android 15 and is expected to receive an update to Android 16.

Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Processor, Battery

Oppo A6s 5G: The Oppo A6s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The iQOO Z11x 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It houses a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging.

Lava Blaze Duo 3: The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Cameras, Dimensions

Oppo A6s 5G: The Oppo A6s 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It features a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone measures 166.6×78.5×8.6mm and weighs 212g.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The iQOO Z11x 5G carries a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 166.6×78.4×8.4mm and weighs 219g.

Lava Blaze Duo 3: The Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone measures 163×76×8mm, includes a secondary rear display, and weighs about 181g.

Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Which Should You Buy?

The Oppo A6s 5G is a suitable option for users looking for a balanced phone with a large battery and AI-backed features. The iQOO Z11x 5G stands out with its bigger battery, better durability ratings, and stronger performance. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is ideal for those who want a unique design with a secondary display and a clean Android experience at a lower price.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the biggest battery among the three?

The iQOO Z11x 5G has the largest battery with a 7,200mAh capacity.

2. Which smartphone has a secondary display?

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a 1.6-inch AMOLED secondary display on the back.

3. Which phone offers better durability?

The iQOO Z11x 5G comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.