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Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

All three handsets are priced in a similar range and target buyers looking for affordable 5G smartphones with large displays and big batteries.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2026 19:19 IST
Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3

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Highlights
  • Oppo A6s 5G ships with Android 16-based UI and 6,500mAh battery
  • iQOO Z11x leads with a large 7,200mAh battery
  • Lava Blaze Duo 3 stands out with a dual display design
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Oppo A6s 5G was launched in India earlier this week as the company's latest budget 5G smartphone, while the iQOO Z11x 5G debuted earlier this month and the Lava Blaze Duo 3 arrived in January. All three handsets are priced in a similar range and target buyers looking for affordable 5G smartphones with large displays and big batteries. The Oppo A6s 5G focuses on battery life and AI features, the iQOO Z11x 5G offers a larger battery with added durability, while the Lava Blaze Duo 3 stands out with its dual display design. We compare their price and key specifications to help you choose the right device.

Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Price in India

Oppo A6s 5G: The Oppo A6s 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB option costs Rs. 20,999. It is available in Aurora Gold and Plum Purple finishes.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The iQOO Z11x 5G starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. It comes in Prismatic Green and Titan Black colour options.

Lava Blaze Duo 3: The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. It is offered in Moonlight Black and Imperial Gold colourways.

Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Display, Software

Oppo A6s 5G: The Oppo A6s 5G features a 6.75-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits peak brightness. It runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The iQOO Z11x 5G sports a 6.76-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The handset runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is promised two years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Lava Blaze Duo 3: The Lava Blaze Duo 3 gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features a secondary 1.6-inch AMOLED display on the back. The phone runs on Android 15 and is expected to receive an update to Android 16.

Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Processor, Battery

Oppo A6s 5G: The Oppo A6s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The iQOO Z11x 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It houses a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging.

Lava Blaze Duo 3: The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Cameras, Dimensions

Oppo A6s 5G: The Oppo A6s 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It features a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone measures 166.6×78.5×8.6mm and weighs 212g.

iQOO Z11x 5G: The iQOO Z11x 5G carries a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 166.6×78.4×8.4mm and weighs 219g.

Lava Blaze Duo 3: The Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone measures 163×76×8mm, includes a secondary rear display, and weighs about 181g.

Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x vs Lava Blaze Duo 3: Which Should You Buy?

The Oppo A6s 5G is a suitable option for users looking for a balanced phone with a large battery and AI-backed features. The iQOO Z11x 5G stands out with its bigger battery, better durability ratings, and stronger performance. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is ideal for those who want a unique design with a secondary display and a clean Android experience at a lower price.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the biggest battery among the three?

The iQOO Z11x 5G has the largest battery with a 7,200mAh capacity.

2. Which smartphone has a secondary display?

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a 1.6-inch AMOLED secondary display on the back.

3. Which phone offers better durability?

The iQOO Z11x 5G comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

OPPO A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x 5G vs Lava Blaze Duo 3 comparison
  OPPO A6s 5G
OPPO A6s 5G
iQOO Z11x 5G
iQOO Z11x 5G
Lava Blaze Duo 3
Lava Blaze Duo 3
Key Specs
Display6.75-inch6.76-inch-
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9300MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo-
Front Camera5-megapixel32-megapixel8-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel
RAM4GB6GB, 8GB6GB
Storage128GB128GB, 256GB128GB
Battery Capacity6500mAh7200mAh5000mAh
OSAndroid 15Android 16Android 15
Resolution720x1570 pixels1,080x2,344 pixels-
Display (Primary)--6.67-inch
Cover Display--1.60-inch
GENERAL
BrandOPPOiQOOLava
ModelA6s 5GZ11x 5GBlaze Duo 3
Release dateMarch 18, 2026March 12, 2026January 19, 2026
AI EnabledNo-No
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Weight (g)215.00219.00-
IP ratingIP69IP69IP64
Battery capacity (mAh)650072005000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging80W Fast Charging44W Flash Charge33W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNoNoNo
ColoursCappuccino Brown and Ice WhitePrismatic Green and Titan BlackMoonlight Black, Imperial Gold
Dimensions (mm)-166.60 x 78.40 x 8.40-
Thickness--7.55mm
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz120 Hz
Screen size (inches)6.756.766.67
Resolution720x1570 pixels1,080x2,344 pixels-
Pixels per inch (PPI)256382-
Resolution Standard--FHD+
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core-
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 9300MediaTek Dimensity 7400 TurboMediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC
RAM4GB6GB, 8GB6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB, 256GB128GB
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel (f/2.45) + 2-megapixel50-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras221
Rear autofocusYesYes-
Rear flashYesYes-
Front camera5-megapixel32-megapixel8-megapixel
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNoNoNo
Front flashNo--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 15Android 16Android 15
SkinColorOS 15OriginOS 6-
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.40Yes
NFCYes--
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs22-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes--
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
5G-Yes-
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM-
4G/ LTEYesYes-
5G-Yes-
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-Yes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYes-
AccelerometerYesYes-
Ambient light sensorYesYes-
Gyroscope-Yes-
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor--Yes
SECOND DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)--1.60
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo A6s 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G, Lava Blaze Duo 3, Oppo A6s 5G vs iQOO Z11x 5G vs Lava Blaze Duo 3, Oppo A6s 5G Price in India, iQOO Z11x 5G Price in India, Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price in India, Oppo A6s 5G Features, iQOO Z11x 5G Features, Lava Blaze Duo 3 Features, Oppo, iQOO, Lava
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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