Google appears to be refining its smartphone design with the Pixel 11, based on newly surfaced CAD renders. The images suggest slimmer display bezels and subtle changes to the camera bar, while keeping the overall look largely unchanged. This points to a year focused on incremental updates rather than a major redesign. Alongside these visual tweaks, the leak also hints at expected hardware upgrades, offering an early idea of what the Pixel 11 could bring ahead of its anticipated August 2026 launch.

Google Pixel 11 Leak: Thinner Bezels, Tensor G6 and 5,000mAh Battery

Leaked CAD renders of the Google Pixel 11 have been shared in an Android Headlines report. The images show thinner display bezels. The Pixel 10 had thick borders for its segment, and the Pixel 11 appears to fix that. However, CAD renders may not reflect the final measurements.

Google Pixel 11 appears to retain the full-width camera bar. The renders show it in an all-black finish instead of blending into the rear panel around the flash, making it stand out more. The colour is not final and is likely used only to highlight the design. The rest of the design of the Google Pixel seems to stay the same. We see it with a flat frame with rounded corners and the power button placed above the volume rocker on the right edge.

Google typically refreshes its designs every two to three years, suggesting a more significant update could arrive with the Pixel 12 lineup, since this is the third year of the current Pixel design.

According to the report, the Google Pixel 11 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and adaptive scaling. It will likely run on the Tensor G6 processor, which is expected to use a 7-core design. Google may also switch from a Samsung modem to a MediaTek M90 modem. The phone is expected to come with 12GB of RAM. It will likely start at 128GB, with higher options available

The Google Pixel 11 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery. It is tipped to measure 152.8×72×8.5 mm in size, which is nearly identical to the Pixel 10, with only a slight reduction in thickness.

The Google Pixel 11 is expected to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 75,200), in line with the previous model. The final price is not confirmed and could change closer to launch due to rising component costs.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11 in August 2026, following its usual release cycle. The phone will likely go on sale later that month. This puts it after Samsung's latest foldables and just ahead of Apple's September iPhone launch.