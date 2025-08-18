Technology News
English Edition

Lava Play Ultra 5G India Launch Set for August 20; Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon

Lava Play Ultra 5G is teased to come with a 64-megapixel AI Matrix dual rear camera unit.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 August 2025 11:21 IST
Lava Play Ultra 5G India Launch Set for August 20; Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon

Photo Credit: X/ Lava Mobiles

The handset will be offered in a black colourway, among other options

Highlights
  • The handset is teased to have a glossy back panel with the Lava branding
  • It may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset
  • Lava Play Ultra 5G is teased to be available for purchase via Amazon
Advertisement

Lava Play Ultra 5G is set to be launched in India soon as the company's first gaming-centric budget smartphone. While specifications remain under wraps, the launch date of the upcoming handset has been confirmed by the brand, and it will take place this week. The moniker suggests that it will support 5G capability, while teaser images also hint towards the inclusion of a 64-megapixel “AI Matrix” camera at the back.

Lava Play Ultra 5G India Launch Date

Lava Play Ultra 5G will be launched in India on Wednesday (August 20), the company announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Once launched, it is expected to be made available for purchase via Amazon. The e-commerce giant has also put up a microsite in anticipation of the Lava Play Ultra 5G's debut.

While the page does not reveal any specifications, it hints towards the upcoming handset's gaming prowess, stating, “A new era of mobile gaming performance starts now”.

Notably, a previous post on the microblogging platform had teased the handset's design. It is likely to have a glass back with the Lava 5G branding. The power and volume buttons appear to be located on the right side of the frame, while the phone's left side houses the SIM tray.

According to reports on social media, the Lava Play Ultra 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with UFS 3.1 storage. The handset may deliver an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 7 lakh and support enhanced gaming performance via a dedicated Gameboost mode.

For optics, the Lava Play Ultra 5G is rumoured to feature a 64-megapixel AI Matrix camera on the back. The camera system may include a Sony IMX682 primary sensor as part of a dual camera unit.

Other tipped features include dual stereo speakers and dual microphones for noise cancellation. The upcoming handset is reportedly equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W wired fast charging.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the Lava Play Ultra 5G's launch on August 20.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Play Ultra 5G, Lava Play Ultra 5G Launch Date, Lava Play Ultra 5G Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Chrome for Android Updated With Improved Tab Groups, Fix for ‘Copy Link’ Shortcut Bug
Lava Play Ultra 5G India Launch Set for August 20; Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Down? Thousands of Users Report Issues With Calls, Messages
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  3. Redmi 15 5G: India Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features & More
  4. Lava Play Ultra 5G to Launch in India on August 20 With These Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  6. iPhone 17e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Grok Imagine Is Free for All Users Globally: How to Use It
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro May Come With a 6.27-inch Screen, 4,300mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Launched in India: See Price
  10. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Listed by Retailers Days Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P4 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
  2. iPhone 17 Production Reportedly Begins in India At Foxconn’s Bengaluru Facility
  3. Google Photos Said to Be Testing a Tinder-Style Swipe-Based Photo Deletion Feature
  4. Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 Launched With 9,700mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Camera
  5. Vivo Y500 China Launch, Design Teased Days After Company Unveils Vivo Y400 in India
  6. Honor X7c 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OpenAI Says GPT-5 Is Now ‘Warmer and Friendlier’ After Users Complained About Cold Treatment
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Including 67W Power Adapter Reportedly Listed on Retailer Sites
  9. Airtel Down? Telecom Operator Responds as Thousands of Users Report Issues Making Calls, Sending Messages
  10. BSNL Launches e-SIM Service in Tamil Nadu Circle; Pan-India Expansion to Follow Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »