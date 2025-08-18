Lava Play Ultra 5G is set to be launched in India soon as the company's first gaming-centric budget smartphone. While specifications remain under wraps, the launch date of the upcoming handset has been confirmed by the brand, and it will take place this week. The moniker suggests that it will support 5G capability, while teaser images also hint towards the inclusion of a 64-megapixel “AI Matrix” camera at the back.

Lava Play Ultra 5G will be launched in India on Wednesday (August 20), the company announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Once launched, it is expected to be made available for purchase via Amazon. The e-commerce giant has also put up a microsite in anticipation of the Lava Play Ultra 5G's debut.

See More. Play More. 🎮

A display built to flex harder than your squad.#PlayUltra5G — The OP move in gaming smartphones.

Dropping on August 20, 2025.



👉 First flex on this display — movie marathon or gaming session? #LevelUpYourPlay #ProudlyIndian #GamingSmartphone pic.twitter.com/GB03VaiXmc — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 17, 2025

While the page does not reveal any specifications, it hints towards the upcoming handset's gaming prowess, stating, “A new era of mobile gaming performance starts now”.

Notably, a previous post on the microblogging platform had teased the handset's design. It is likely to have a glass back with the Lava 5G branding. The power and volume buttons appear to be located on the right side of the frame, while the phone's left side houses the SIM tray.

According to reports on social media, the Lava Play Ultra 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with UFS 3.1 storage. The handset may deliver an AnTuTu benchmark score of more than 7 lakh and support enhanced gaming performance via a dedicated Gameboost mode.

For optics, the Lava Play Ultra 5G is rumoured to feature a 64-megapixel AI Matrix camera on the back. The camera system may include a Sony IMX682 primary sensor as part of a dual camera unit.

Other tipped features include dual stereo speakers and dual microphones for noise cancellation. The upcoming handset is reportedly equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W wired fast charging.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the Lava Play Ultra 5G's launch on August 20.

