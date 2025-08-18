Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked Frame Reportedly Hints Towards Lighter Build, Larger Battery

iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to adopt the metal-cased battery, which Apple introduced last year with the Pro model.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 August 2025 10:58 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked Frame Reportedly Hints Towards Lighter Build, Larger Battery

iPhone 17 Pro Max may sport a redesigned camera island compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max (pictured)

Highlights
  • Leaks suggest iPhone 17 Pro Max will use aluminium instead of titanium
  • The battery may feature a metal casing for better thermal management
  • Images suggest a redesigned camera island which spans its top half
The iPhone 17 series is expected to be launched next month. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a new leak has shed light on the frame design and internal components of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. As per a tipster, the purported handset may transition back from titanium to aluminium for the chassis, resulting in a potentially lighter build. The leaked frame also indicates a shift in the substrate design and inclusion of a larger battery compared to the current model.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Frame Design Leaked

Tipster Yeux1122 shared renders of the iPhone 17 Pro Max's frame in a blog post on the South Korean platform Naver. One of the images reveals the new aluminium chassis of the handset, which replaces the titanium material that Apple currently uses on its Pro iPhone models.

iPhone 17 pro max frame leak naver iPhone 17 Pro Max

Leaked frame design of the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Photo Credit: Naver/ Yeux1122

 

This change is expected to make the iPhone 17 Pro Max lighter and improve heat dissipation, but not without a trade-off. As per the tipster, the aluminium build of the purported handset will make it less scratch-resistant.

Another image showcases the battery housing on the phone's frame. There appears to be a larger compartment for the iPhone 17 Pro Max's battery, suggesting an upgrade is likely. Past reports hint towards an inclusion of a battery with a capacity higher than 5,000mAh. The iPhone 17 Pro Max battery may also be encased in metal, as the image shows.

If this turns out to be accurate, the purported handset will become only the second iPhone to have such a component, following its implementation of the iPhone 16 Pro last year. The metal casing is expected to help in thermal management.

There may be some shift in the internal components as well. According to the tipster, the substrate has been reworked to accommodate the larger battery and additional thermal management components. The MagSafe coil appears to have been repositioned as well.

Lastly, the camera island of the iPhone 17 Pro Max also appears to be much larger. It is located on the back of the handset and has a horizontal bar-like shape that occupies almost the entire top half.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Max Design, iPhone 17, Apple, iPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
