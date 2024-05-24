Lava teased the launch of a new smartphone in India on Friday, and it could get the moniker Lava Yuva 5G. The smartphone maker shared a teaser video of the handset on social media platforms, giving a glimpse at its design. The teaser also confirms some key camera features of the upcoming phone. While the company has not revealed its launch date, the Yuva 5G could make its debut in the coming weeks. Notably, leaked images of the Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G were spotted earlier this year. Based on the officially teased design, it is now believed that the same smartphone could launch as Lava Yuva 5G.

Lava Yuva 5G teaser released

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Lava Mobiles dropped a 14-second-long teaser of a smartphone with the text “#Yuva5G - Coming Soon!”. Notably, this will be the first 5G-enabled Yuva-series phone by the brand. While the company has not revealed any of its specifications, the short video teased its design and camera module.

The Lava Yuva 5G appears to have a rectangular boxy design with the Lava branding and the 5G text vertically aligned. The handset sports a centrally-placed circular camera module with a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera will be a 50-megapixel sensor, but details about the secondary camera are not known. The module also features an LED flash.

Lava Yuva 5G leaked specifications

Although the company has not shared any specifications officially, a Geekbench listing of a smartphone with the model number LAVA LXX513 was spotted earlier this week. The model number is believed to be of the Lava Yuva 5G. The listing highlights that the handset will run Android 14 out-of-the-box and come in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

Further, the page also highlights that the smartphone could get an octa-core processor with two cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz and six cores clocking 2.0GHz.

The processor specifications have led to the belief that the phone could be equipped with either the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or or the Dimensity 6080 processor. Apart from this, the Lava Yuva 5G is said to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The handset could be priced under Rs. 10,000.

