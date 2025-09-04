Technology News
Lava Yuva Smart 2 Debuts in India With a 5,000mAh Battery, 3GB RAM: Price, Specifications

Lava Yuva Smart 2 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 14:23 IST
Lava Yuva Smart 2 Debuts in India With a 5,000mAh Battery, 3GB RAM: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Yuva Smart 2 features a square shaped rear camera module

Highlights
  • Lava Yuva Smart 2 is powered by an octa-core chip
  • Lava Yuva Smart 2 will be available in two colourways
  • The phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera
Lava Yuva Smart 2 was launched in India by the Noida-based tech firm on Thursday. It is an entry-level smartphone, which will be offered in two colourways. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a dual-rear camera setup, housed inside a square camera module. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The company has not revealed when the handset will go on sale in India.

Lava Yuva Smart 2 Price in India, Availability

According to a press release, the price of the new Lava Yuva Smart 2 has been set in India at Rs. 6,099 for the sole 64GB onboard storage variant. The Indian tech firm will offer the phone in Crystal Blue and Crystal Gold colourways.

The Noida-based company says it will offer doorstep service for the handset across India. The firm has yet to reveal the availability details of the Lava Yuva Smart 2 in the country.

Lava Yuva Smart 2 Specifications

The Lava Yuva Smart 2 runs on Android 15 Go Edition. It sports a 6.75-inch touchscreen with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863a chipset. The new Lava phone features 3GB of RAM, which can be "extended" by up to 3GB using virtual RAM (using unutilised storage). It has 64GB of built-in storage.

For photos and videos, the Lava Yuva Smart 2 carries a square camera module on the back to house a 13-megapixel AI dual-rear camera unit, along with an LED flash. On the front, it features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security.

Comments

Lava Yuva Smart 2 Debuts in India With a 5,000mAh Battery, 3GB RAM: Price, Specifications
