Technology News
loading

Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Celebration Post Surpasses Image of Egg to Become Most Liked Post on Instagram

Lionel Messi's photo after the World Cup also became the quickest post to gain 50 million likes on social media according to the Olympics website.

By ANI |  Updated: 21 December 2022 18:03 IST
Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Celebration Post Surpasses Image of Egg to Become Most Liked Post on Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is only the second person to have more than 400 million Instagram followers

Highlights
  • New post by Lionel Messi has become the most-liked Instagram post ever
  • Chris Godfrey's photo of the egg received almost 56 million likes
  • The photo of the egg was posted as a social experiment in January 2019

Football star Messi added another record to his name two days after he won the FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina as a carousel of photographs commemorating the triumph has since surpassed all other posts on Instagram in terms of likes.

The previous most-liked Instagram post was an image of an egg that received almost 56 million likes. Chris Godfrey posted the photo of the egg as a social experiment in January 2019.

Messi's post of rejoicing after winning the World Cup has overtaken it. The Argentinian football legend's photo also became the quickest to 50 million likes on social media as per the Olympics website.

"World Champions! I dreamed of it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still can't believe it... Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me, and also to all who believed in us," Lionel Messi wrote in the post.

"We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it!" he added.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is also only the second person to have more than 400 million Instagram followers. Before the FIFA World Cup began, he had 376 million followers. Cristiano Ronaldo, a competitor of Messi's, presently has 519 million Instagram followers, making him the platform's most popular user. The two legendary football players were recently seen playing chess in a photo together. With almost 40 million likes as of Monday, it was the most popular Instagram post by an athlete.

On Instagram, the most-liked posts are dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi or Ronaldo appear in seven out of the top nine Instagram postings. Between 2021 and 2022, all seven posts were uploaded.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lionel Messi, Instagram, FIFA World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina
Microsoft Sued by Video Gamers Claiming Its Activision Takeover Deal Will Stifle Competition
Motorola ThinkPhone Key Specifications Tipped; Leaked Images Suggest Triple Rear Cameras
Featured video of the day
How To Make Your Old Android Phone Faster

Related Stories

Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Celebration Post Surpasses Image of Egg to Become Most Liked Post on Instagram
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  4. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  5. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  6. Apple Extends Self Service Repair to M1 Mac Desktops, Studio Display
  7. OnePlus Set to Introduce Its First Keyboard With Customisable Design: Details
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Latest Security Patch, More in New Update: Details
  9. OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10R: Compared
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Bans 37.16 Lakh Accounts in India Last Month, 60 Percent More Than October
  2. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Design Revealed, Arbor Green Colour Confirmed: Details
  3. Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Xiaomi Pad 6 Details Also Revealed: Report
  4. Apple Extends Self Service Repair to M1 Mac Desktops, Studio Display
  5. Redmi K60 Series Leak Hints at Redmi K60, K60 Pro, K60E Variants; May Launch in December
  6. Tecno Pova 3 Price in India Drops to Rs. 9,999, Its Lowest Price Ever
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Global Variant Spotted On Geekbench: Report
  8. Germany Drops Antitrust Investigation Into Google News Showcase After 'Important Adjustments'
  9. Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Celebration Post Surpasses Image of Egg to Become Most Liked Post on Instagram
  10. Lenovo Tab M9 Unveiled Ahead of CES 2023, to Feature 5,100mAh Battery: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.