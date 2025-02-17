Photo Credit: MediaTek
MediaTek Dimensity 6400 was recently launched as the company's latest chipset for affordable smartphones. It is a rebranded version of the company's Dimensity 6300 processor from 2024, with slightly faster performance cores. Readers might also recall that last year's chip was also a rebadged version of the older Dimensity 6100+ model that arrived in 2023. The newly announced Dimensity 6400 is built on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) 6nm process technology and also supports up to 108-megapixel cameras, a 120Hz Full-HD display, along with 5G connectivity.
The new Dimensity 6400 is an octa-core 6nm chipset that comprises two Arm Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The core configuration matches both the Dimensity 6300 and Dimensity 6100+ chipsets that had slightly slower performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and 2.2GHz, respectively. It is also equipped with the same Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and supports LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.
Like its predecessors, the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 supports up to Full-HD AMOLED displays (1,080×2,520 pixels) displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports up to 108-megapixel cameras, according to the chipmaker.
MediaTek says that the Dimensity 6400 is equipped with a 3GPP Release-16 compliant 5G modem (up to 3.3Gbps peak download speed) that offers 5G (SA/ NSA), 4G LTE, 3G and 2G connectivity. The chipset also supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2, and dual-band GPS connectivity.
Smartphone enthusiasts won't have to wait long to see the Dimensity 6400 debut on a smartphone. Realme P3x 5G will be launched in India on February 18 — that's tomorrow — with a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W. The handset is also confirmed to arrive with IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
