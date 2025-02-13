Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme P3x 5G India Launch Set for February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro; Design, Colours Revealed

Realme P3x 5G India Launch Set for February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro; Design, Colours Revealed

Realme P3x 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme India e-store.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 February 2025 16:23 IST
Realme P3x 5G India Launch Set for February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro; Design, Colours Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P3x 5G will come in Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue and Stellar Pink shades

Highlights
  • Realme P3x 5G will measure 7.94mm in thickness
  • The blue and pink shades are said to come in vegan leather finishes
  • The Realme P3x 5G will carry a dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Realme P3x 5G India launch date has been finally revealed by the company. It also confirmed the design, colour options and availability details of the upcoming P3 series smartphone. It is set to join the Realme P3 Pro, which will also be unveiled in the country next week. The Pro variant has been teased to come with a glow in the dark rear panel. The P3 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and offer GT Boost gaming technology.

Realme P3x 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Realme P3x 5G will launch in India on February 18 at 12pm IST, according to an X post by the company. The Realme P3 Pro is confirmed to be unveiled in the country on the same day. The Realme P3x 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store, similar to the Pro variant.

Realme confirmed that the P3x 5G will be offered in Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue and Stellar Pink colour options. The silver variant is teased to come with a "Stellar Icefield Design" which is said to use micron-level engraving for a textured back panel that reflects light, while the blue and pink shades are said to come in vegan leather finishes.

The company further confirmed that the Realme P3x 5G will measure 7.94mm in thickness. The front panel of the handset appears with a centred hole-punch slot, slim bezels and a relatively thicker chin. It appears with a dual rear camera unit arranged vertically in the top left corner of the panel. 

The Realme P3x 5G will launch alongside the Realme P3 Pro. The Pro version is confirmed to come with a quad-curved display, an Aerospace grade VC cooling system, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It is said to have a 7.99mm thin profile and is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will be available in Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown shades. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme P3x 5G, Realme P3x 5G India launch, Realme P3x 5G design, Realme P3x 5G features, Realme P3 series, Realme P3 Pro, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services, Starts Discussions with Potential Partners: Source
Realme P3x 5G India Launch Set for February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro; Design, Colours Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple TV App Now Available for Android Users on Google Play
  2. Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  4. Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services: Source
  5. Realme P3x 5G to Launch in India on February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro
  6. vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISSÂ 
  7. Saros, MindsEye and More: Everything Announced at Sony's State of Play
  8. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  9. Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung's First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Feature a Smaller-Than-Expected Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. JioHotstar May Launch Soon; JioStar Reportedly Shares Teaser for Viacom18, Star India’s Joint Venture Platform
  2. Increased Seismic Activity at Mount Spurr Raises Eruption Concerns
  3. Scientists Discover Two New Supernova Remnants in a Surprising Location
  4. Realme P3x 5G India Launch Set for February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro; Design, Colours Revealed
  5. Weak Gravitational Lensing Examines Universe’s Structure: What You Need to Know
  6. The Man with the Iron Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Biographical Thriller on Operation Anthropoid
  7. Alice in Borderland Season 3 First Look Out, Set for September 2025 Release
  8. The Wheel of Time Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
  9. Oops! Ab Kya? OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »