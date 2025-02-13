Realme P3x 5G India launch date has been finally revealed by the company. It also confirmed the design, colour options and availability details of the upcoming P3 series smartphone. It is set to join the Realme P3 Pro, which will also be unveiled in the country next week. The Pro variant has been teased to come with a glow in the dark rear panel. The P3 Pro will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and offer GT Boost gaming technology.

Realme P3x 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Realme P3x 5G will launch in India on February 18 at 12pm IST, according to an X post by the company. The Realme P3 Pro is confirmed to be unveiled in the country on the same day. The Realme P3x 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store, similar to the Pro variant.

Realme confirmed that the P3x 5G will be offered in Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue and Stellar Pink colour options. The silver variant is teased to come with a "Stellar Icefield Design" which is said to use micron-level engraving for a textured back panel that reflects light, while the blue and pink shades are said to come in vegan leather finishes.

The company further confirmed that the Realme P3x 5G will measure 7.94mm in thickness. The front panel of the handset appears with a centred hole-punch slot, slim bezels and a relatively thicker chin. It appears with a dual rear camera unit arranged vertically in the top left corner of the panel.

The Realme P3x 5G will launch alongside the Realme P3 Pro. The Pro version is confirmed to come with a quad-curved display, an Aerospace grade VC cooling system, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It is said to have a 7.99mm thin profile and is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will be available in Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown shades.

