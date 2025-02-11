Vivo T4x 5G was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting its imminent launch in the country. Now, a report has shared the expected launch timeline and hinted at some of its key features. The possible price range, colour options, and likely design elements have also been tipped. The Vivo T4x 5G is said to succeed the Vivo T3x 5G, which was launched in the country in April 2024 with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Features (Expected)

The Vivo T4x 5G will likely launch in India in March 2025, according to a MySmartPrice report. An exact date has not yet been suggested. The report added that the purported handset is expected to be priced within Rs. 15,000, similar to the preceding model.

According to the report, the Vivo T4x 5G could pack a 6,500mAh battery, which is said to be the largest in its segment. The existing Vivo T3x 5G carries a 6,000mAh battery. The report added that the phone will likely be offered in India in Pronto Purple and Marine Blue colourways.

The design of the Vivo T4x 5G is expected to include a Dynamic Light feature, which lights up differently to indicate different notifications. No other details about the handset have been suggested yet but we can expect to learn more over the next few days.

Notably, the price of the Vivo T3x 5G was slashed earlier this year. It is available at Rs. 12,499, Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,499 for the 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB, respectively. The phone launched at Rs. 13,499, Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 16,499 for the 4GB, 6GB and 8GB variants, respectively. The handset is offered in Crimson Bliss, Celestial Green, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

