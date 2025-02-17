OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to launch soon with a compact design than the standard OnePlus 13. The latter was introduced in China in October 2024 with a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen. Previous leaks and reports about the purported handset have suggested some of its expected features including display, chipset and camera. A tipster recently suggested that the phone could be unveiled in April this year. The same tipster has now claimed that despite its smaller size, the OnePlus 13 Mini will likely pack a 6,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 13 Mini Battery Size, Other Features (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 13 Mini will likely carry a 6,000mAh+ battery alongside a 6.3-inch screen. The tipster added that the phone will launch in the first half of this year. An earlier leak from the same tipster suggested that the handset may be introduced in April 2025.

The tipster further claimed that several OnePlus and Oppo handsets, expected to launch in the second half of 2025, may come with battery capacities between 6,500mAh and 7,000mAh. Previous leaks claimed that the OnePlus 14 will likely be introduced in October 2024.

OnePlus 13 Mini, tipped to launch in select markets as the OnePlus 13T, is expected to come with a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED flat screen, with uniform, slim bezels. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and carry a short-focus in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone is tipped to have a glass body with a metal middle frame.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 13 Mini will likely be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x vertical zoom support. Earlier reports suggested that the handset could get a Sony IMX906 main sensor as well as a third 8-megapixel telephoto shooter.