OnePlus 13 Mini Tipped to Get a 6,000mAh Battery; Will Likely Launch in H1 2025

OnePlus 13 Mini is tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2025 13:27 IST
OnePlus 13 Mini Tipped to Get a 6,000mAh Battery; Will Likely Launch in H1 2025

OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to join the OnePlus 13 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 Mini may get a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED flat screen
  • The handset could also launch with the OnePlus 13T moniker
  • The OnePlus 13 Mini is tipped to launch in April 2025
OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to launch soon with a compact design than the standard OnePlus 13. The latter was introduced in China in October 2024 with a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen. Previous leaks and reports about the purported handset have suggested some of its expected features including display, chipset and camera. A tipster recently suggested that the phone could be unveiled in April this year. The same tipster has now claimed that despite its smaller size, the OnePlus 13 Mini will likely pack a 6,000mAh battery. 

OnePlus 13 Mini Battery Size, Other Features (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 13 Mini will likely carry a 6,000mAh+ battery alongside a 6.3-inch screen. The tipster added that the phone will launch in the first half of this year. An earlier leak from the same tipster suggested that the handset may be introduced in April 2025.

The tipster further claimed that several OnePlus and Oppo handsets, expected to launch in the second half of 2025, may come with battery capacities between 6,500mAh and 7,000mAh. Previous leaks claimed that the OnePlus 14 will likely be introduced in October 2024. 

OnePlus 13 Mini, tipped to launch in select markets as the OnePlus 13T, is expected to come with a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED flat screen, with uniform, slim bezels. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and carry a short-focus in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone is tipped to have a glass body with a metal middle frame.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 13 Mini will likely be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x vertical zoom support. Earlier reports suggested that the handset could get a Sony IMX906 main sensor as well as a third 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. 

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 13 Mini, OnePlus 13 Mini features, OnePlus 13 Mini launch timeline, OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus 13, OnePlus, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stalls at $96,000 Over the Weekend, Altcoins Remain Sluggish

OnePlus 13 Mini Tipped to Get a 6,000mAh Battery; Will Likely Launch in H1 2025
