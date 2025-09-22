Technology News
Vivo X300 Series Launch Date Set for October 13; Vivo X300 Colourways Revealed Ahead of Debut

Vivo X300 series is confirmed to comprise the standard and Pro variants.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 September 2025 09:53 IST
Vivo X300 Series Launch Date Set for October 13; Vivo X300 Colourways Revealed Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo X300 Pro (pictured) appears to have an identical design to its predecessor

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 series will launch in China on October 13 at 7pm local time
  • The lineup will include two models — Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro
  • Both handsets are confirmed to have a 200MP primary HPB sensor
The Vivo X300 series is all set to be launched in China next month, the company announced on Monday. The upcoming lineup from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is confirmed to comprise two models — the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro. Ahead of launch, colourways of the standard Vivo X300 variant have been revealed. As per an official, the handset will come in four shades, featuring a “velvet glass” material.

Vivo X300 Series Launch Date

In a post on Weibo, Han Boxiao, Product Manager at Vivo, announced that the upcoming Vivo X300 series will be launched in China on October 13 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST if you're in India). The design of the upcoming handsets is inspired by invisible design technology, according to the official.

The camera deco of the Vivo X300 series features suspended water droplets “carved from cold-sculpted glass.”

vivo x300 colours weibo Vivo X300

Colourways of the Vivo X300
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Han Boxiao

 

The official also revealed the colourways of the standard X300. It is confirmed to be available in Free Blue, Comfortable Purple, Pure Black, and a fourth pink colour option. Do note that the names have been machine translated from Chinese and may differ from their global counterparts.

The Vivo X300 series is already confirmed to come with the “first-ever custom-built” Super Sense vibration motor with the model number 751440. It is claimed to have an improved design and advanced electromagnetic solutions.

The Pro model will feature a proprietary Universal Signal Amplifier chipset and dual-channel UFS 4.1 four-lane onboard storage. Vivo claims this can increase the read and write speed by more than 70 percent, while reaching a maximum speed of 8.6Gbps.

Both handsets are confirmed to get a 200-megapixel primary shooter with a 23mm focal length and an HPB sensor, as per the official. The Vivo X300 Pro is also teased to get an 85mm 200-megapixel telephoto camera, along with a CIPA 5.5-level anti-shake certification.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Vivo X300 series, which is scheduled for October 13.

vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
OnePlus 15 Design Allegedly Revealed via Real-Life Image at Elite Gaming League Finals in China

Vivo X300 Series Launch Date Set for October 13; Vivo X300 Colourways Revealed Ahead of Debut
