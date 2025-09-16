The Oppo Find X9 series will launch in China in October, and the brand has already confirmed that the lineup will be equipped with the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The company also teased the AnTuTu benchmark score of the Oppo Find X9 Pro. Meanwhile, a device with model number Oppo PLG110, believed to be the Oppo Find X9 Pro, is listed on Geekbench, the benchmarking platform. The Find X9 series is also expected to feature OLED displays made by Tianma, according to a tipster.

Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Oppo's Product Manager Zhou Yibao has confirmed via Weibo that the upcoming Find X9 series will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The Find X9 family could be one of the first smartphones to debut with this new SoC. The chipset manufactured using TSMC's advanced N2P process is scheduled to be released on September 22 at 2pm local time (4:30pm IST).

Additionally, the executive revealed that the Oppo Find X9 Pro has achieved an impressive total score of 4,045,997 on the AnTuTu V11 benchmark. This score highlights its strong performance capabilities.

Meanwhile, the purported Oppo Find X9 Pro with model number PLG110 has surfaced on the Geekbench website. It scored 3,394 in the single core test and 9,974 in the multi core test. The listing, which was published on Monday, indicates it runs on Android 16 and has 14.92GB RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB.

Oppo PLG110

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The listing also reveals the presence of an octa core chipset with a 2.70GHz base frequency, a 4.21GHz prime core, and three 3.50GHz performance cores, pointing to the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Additionally, tipster Digital Chat Station, on Weibo, claimed that the Oppo Find X9 series will sport OLED displays manufactured by Tianma Microelectronics. This display can be dimmed to 1 nit, a feature that is also supported on other flagship smartphones.

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

The company has already confirmed that the Oppo Find X9 series will launch in China in October. It will come with Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras, and the Find X9 Pro model will have a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and will arrive with a Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit. The new lineup is expected to feature notable upgrades across the board, especially in battery. The vanilla model will feature a 7,025mAh 'glacier' battery, while the Find X9 Pro will pack a 7,500mAh battery.