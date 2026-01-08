Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Note Edge Launch Date Announced; Will Debut as First MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC Powered Smartphone

Infinix Note Edge Launch Date Announced; Will Debut as First MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC-Powered Smartphone

Infinix Note Edge is claimed to support up to 90fps gameplay for popular titles such as Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 12:14 IST
Infinix Note Edge Launch Date Announced; Will Debut as First MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC-Powered Smartphone

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek launched the Dimensity 7100 last month as a successor to the Dimensity 7050

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Infinix Note Edge will offer 5G connectivity
  • It is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery
  • Infinix Note Edge is said to offer 60fps in PUBG: Battlegrounds
Advertisement

Infinix Note Edge is all set to launch later this month. The brand owned by Transsion Holdings confirmed that the Infinix Note Edge will be the first Android smartphone to feature MediaTek's newly launched Dimensity 7100 chipset globally. It is an octa-core CPU with a peak speed of 2.4GHz and an Arm Mali-G610 GPU. The Infinix Note Edge will ship with Infinix's Android 16-based OS. The upcoming smartphone is speculated to come with a 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It is expected to carry a 6,500mAh battery.

Infinix Note Edge Launch Date, Chipset Confirmed

The company announced that the Infinix Note Edge will launch on January 19. It will be the first smartphone to launch globally with the new MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. The Note Edge is also confirmed to ship with Android 16-based XOS 16, and it will support 5G connectivity. The firm has yet to make an announcement about whether it will launch the handset in India.

MediaTek launched the Dimensity 7100 last month as a successor to the Dimensity 7050. This octa-core CPU has four Arm Cortex-A78 cores with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a 2.0GHz clock speed. The CPU includes an Arm Mali-G610 GPU.

The Infinix Note Edge is claimed to support up to 90fps in popular titles, including Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite. It is said to support 60fps for the PUBG: Battlegrounds (which is known as BGMI in India). Further, the new phone is advertised to offer up to 21 percent reduced modem power consumption. The background power usage for social applications is lowered by 4.4 percent,

The XOS 16 is claimed to offer a redesigned user experience and semi-transparent UI elements alongside 3D spatial wallpapers. The company says that XOS 16 will show new animations while using the Infinix Note Edge, for different user actions. It will offer a new Live Photo transfer with the iPhone.

The Infinix Note Edge is rumoured to come with a 3D curved AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The company is expected to pack a 6,500 mAh battery on the device. We can expect to learn more about this smartphone in the days leading up to its debut.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Infinix Note Edge, Infinix Note Edge Specifications, Infinix, MediaTek Dimensity 7100, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Date Announced; Discounts, Offers Teased
Poco M8 5G Launched in India With 5,520mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Infinix Note Edge Launch Date Announced; Will Debut as First MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC-Powered Smartphone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launches in India With These Features
  3. Here's When the Flipkart Republic Day Sale Will Start in India
  4. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Launch
  5. Poco M8 5G Launches in India With a 5,520mAh Battery and This Price Tag
  6. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery at This Price
  7. Here's Why Google Play System Updates on Samsung Galaxy Phones Are Delayed
  8. Poco M8 5G First Impressions
  9. Top OTT Releases of the Week: De De Pyaar De 2, Akhanda 2, Mask, and More
  10. Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch Date Announced; Tipster Leaks Design, Colour Options
  2. Motorola Teases Smartwatch Launch in India; Moto Watch Unveiled at CES Expected to Debut
  3. Crypto Market Slumps as Bitcoin Price Drops Below $91,000 Amidst Risk-Off Sentiment
  4. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC: Price, Features
  5. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications
  6. Sony's New Hyperpop Collection of PS5 Console Covers, DualSense Controllers Launches March
  7. Grok AI Scandal: X Faces Global Crackdown Over Non-Consensual Deepfakes
  8. Radheyaa Now Streaming on Sun NXT: A Dark Crime Thriller Exploring the Mind of a Serial Killer
  9. The Bluff OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas Starrer Online?
  10. Silent Screams: The Lost Girls Of Telangana Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »