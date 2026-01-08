Infinix Note Edge is all set to launch later this month. The brand owned by Transsion Holdings confirmed that the Infinix Note Edge will be the first Android smartphone to feature MediaTek's newly launched Dimensity 7100 chipset globally. It is an octa-core CPU with a peak speed of 2.4GHz and an Arm Mali-G610 GPU. The Infinix Note Edge will ship with Infinix's Android 16-based OS. The upcoming smartphone is speculated to come with a 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It is expected to carry a 6,500mAh battery.

The company announced that the Infinix Note Edge will launch on January 19. It will be the first smartphone to launch globally with the new MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. The Note Edge is also confirmed to ship with Android 16-based XOS 16, and it will support 5G connectivity. The firm has yet to make an announcement about whether it will launch the handset in India.

MediaTek launched the Dimensity 7100 last month as a successor to the Dimensity 7050. This octa-core CPU has four Arm Cortex-A78 cores with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a 2.0GHz clock speed. The CPU includes an Arm Mali-G610 GPU.

The Infinix Note Edge is claimed to support up to 90fps in popular titles, including Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite. It is said to support 60fps for the PUBG: Battlegrounds (which is known as BGMI in India). Further, the new phone is advertised to offer up to 21 percent reduced modem power consumption. The background power usage for social applications is lowered by 4.4 percent,

The XOS 16 is claimed to offer a redesigned user experience and semi-transparent UI elements alongside 3D spatial wallpapers. The company says that XOS 16 will show new animations while using the Infinix Note Edge, for different user actions. It will offer a new Live Photo transfer with the iPhone.

The Infinix Note Edge is rumoured to come with a 3D curved AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The company is expected to pack a 6,500 mAh battery on the device. We can expect to learn more about this smartphone in the days leading up to its debut.