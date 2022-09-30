Technology News
loading

Meta Unveils 'Make-A-Video' AI Text-To-Video Generator: All Details

Meta has launched a new AI system called Make-A-Video that will allow users to generate short 5-second video clips by entering text of the desired scene.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 September 2022 19:43 IST
Meta Unveils 'Make-A-Video' AI Text-To-Video Generator: All Details

Meta says it wants to be “thoughtful" about how they build such generative models

Highlights
  • Meta's AI text-to-video generator is based on generative technology
  • The announcement follows the recent introduction of 'Make-A-Scene'
  • Meta has shared a research paper on the technology

Meta has unveiled a new artificial intelligence system called 'Make-A-Video' that will allow users to generate short video clips by entering a text description of the desired scene. The announcement follows the company's recent advancements in generative technology research, which seeks to give creators more creative control over artificially intelligent image generation. With the announcement, Meta has taken the technology a step further by including text-to-video generation capabilities apart from text-to-image. However, the company is yet to release access to users for the model.

The prompt-generated videos are five seconds or shorter and would contain no audio. However, Meta claims that a wide range of prompts is supported by the model.

Meta, while making the announcement through a blog post, stated that in a commitment to 'open science' it will be sharing details of the research behind the latest artificial intelligence generative technology while also confirming its plans to release a demo experience for users.

Generative AI research is pushing creative expression forward by giving people tools to quickly and easily create new content,” said Meta in a blog post announcing the work. “With just a few words or lines of text, Make-A-Video can bring imagination to life and create one-of-a-kind videos full of vivid colors and landscapes,” added the parent company to Facebook and Instagram.

In the research paper describing the model at work, the company notes that 'Make-A-Video' demo model utilises pairs of images, captions, and unlabeled video footage sourced from WebVid-10M and HD-VILA-100M datasets that includes stock video footage created by sites like Shutterstock and scraped from the web that together spans hundreds of thousands of hours of footage.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook to describe the work as “amazing progress,” while adding that “it's much harder to generate video than photos, because beyond correctly generating each pixel, the system also has to predict how they'll change over time.”

However, there have been concerning issues raised around AI generative media, with some suggesting that it could lead to a rise in misinformation, propaganda, and non-consensual pornography, as seen in the case of AI image generative systems and deepfakes, according to a report by The Washington Post. Meta says it wants to be “thoughtful" about how they build such generative models and hence plans to limit access to them. However, a timeline on the demo experience and clarity on how access would be limited is yet to be known.

 

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Make-A-Video, Video-to-text, AI
Google Play Store for Tablets With Redesigned Interface, Navigation Rail Released: Report
Realme 10 Gets FCC Certification, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Meta Unveils 'Make-A-Video' AI Text-To-Video Generator: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.