OnePlus 15T details have been leaked over the past few weeks and the possible launch timeline and the key specifications of the handset previously surfaced online. New information about some of the smartphone's features and its anticipated debut. As the successor to the OnePlus 13T, the upcoming handset is expected to retain its compact flagship design while adding notable hardware improvements. In India, the phone might debut as the OnePlus 15s, featuring small market-specific tweaks as the follow-up to the OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Features Leaked Again

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 15T is expected to sport a 6.31-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and uniform, slim bezels on all sides. For authentication, it will likely include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner located beneath the display.

The tipster also claims that the OnePlus 15T will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is the same flagship processor used in the OnePlus 15. The battery capacity has yet to be finalised, but the tipster mentioned that the engineering prototype being tested carries model numbers beginning with “7,” suggesting it could house a battery of roughly 7,000mAh.

Notably, the OnePlus 15 is equipped with a 7,300mAh battery. Therefore, we can expect the OnePlus 15T to feature a slightly smaller battery to accommodate its more compact design.

The OnePlus 15T is likely to be unveiled in the first half of 2026, according to the tipster. Following its launch in China, the handset could arrive in Indian markets, with slight modifications and the OnePlus 15s. The flagship OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be unveiled in India on November 13.

The tipster did not share any camera details. However, earlier reports indicate that the OnePlus 15T will include an ultrawide camera, which was missing in the previous model. More details about the compact flagship are likely to be revealed soon.