Moto E13 has been launched in select markets globally for EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,700).

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 February 2023 15:52 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto E13 is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen

Highlights
  • Moto E13 is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU
  • It gets a 13-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Moto E13 packs a 5,000mAh battery, 10W charging support

Moto E13 was recently launched across select markets in Europe the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It is the latest entry in Motorola's budget-friendly E series of smartphones. A reliable tipster has now suggested that this smartphone may debut in India on February 8. The tipster also claims that this model will pack 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of onboard storage. Notably, the Moto E13 model that was launched for other countries carried 2GB of RAM and was priced at EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,700).

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings), the Moto E13 could be launched in India on February 8. This Motorola smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000, according to Sharma.

The handset has already been launched in other regions where it costs EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for the 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Moto E13 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a Unisoc T606 SoC coupled with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. Sharma suggests that the India variant will pack 4GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, this budget-friendly smartphone gets a 13-megapixel main camera on the back. The Moto E13 also sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It packs 64GB of storage, which is expandable (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot.

Meanwhile, the Moto E13 packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 36 hours of battery life. The Moto E13 also supports 10W wired charging. It features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset gets an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13 Go Edition
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
Further reading: Moto E13, Moto E13 specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
