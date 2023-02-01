Moto E13 was recently launched across select markets in Europe the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It is the latest entry in Motorola's budget-friendly E series of smartphones. A reliable tipster has now suggested that this smartphone may debut in India on February 8. The tipster also claims that this model will pack 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of onboard storage. Notably, the Moto E13 model that was launched for other countries carried 2GB of RAM and was priced at EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,700).

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings), the Moto E13 could be launched in India on February 8. This Motorola smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000, according to Sharma.

The handset has already been launched in other regions where it costs EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,700) for the 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Moto E13 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a Unisoc T606 SoC coupled with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. Sharma suggests that the India variant will pack 4GB of RAM.

In terms of cameras, this budget-friendly smartphone gets a 13-megapixel main camera on the back. The Moto E13 also sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It packs 64GB of storage, which is expandable (up to 1TB) via a MicroSD card slot.

Meanwhile, the Moto E13 packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 36 hours of battery life. The Moto E13 also supports 10W wired charging. It features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset gets an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.