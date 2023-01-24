Technology News

Moto E13 Specifications, Design, Price Tipped, May Get 6.52-Inch Display

The Moto E13 is expected to run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2023 16:37 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/Sudhanshu1414

Moto E13 may be available in three colour variants - beige, black, and olive green

  • Moto E13 said to be powered by Unisoc Tiger T606 SoC
  • The dual-sim support device is expected to get Bluetooth 5.0
  • It is tipped to offer a MicroSD slot to expand storage up to 512GB

Moto E13, the budget smartphone from Motorola has been a part of several leaks and rumours previously. Now, new reports have surfaced suggesting its specifications, design and the price that it is expected to be available at. The Moto E13 was previously tipped to be powered by an Unisoc T606 SoC while running on Android 13 out-of-the-box, featuring a curved rear panel. A tipster has now suggested that the phone will support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and have a 6.52-inch HD LCD display. However, there is no official news on the launch date of the Moto E13.

According to a tweet by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), the Moto E13 will run on Android 13 (Go Edition). It is expected to be available with 2GB RAM and 64GB of storage and be priced around €100-120 (roughly Rs. 8,900 - Rs. 10,600). He suggests that the phone will be available in at least three colour variants - beige, black, and olive green.

Moto E13 will also offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, as per the tipster. The dual sim smartphone is also said to be equipped with a USB-C port and a MicroSD slot to expand storage up to 512GB.

The Moto E13 will have a 6.52-inch HD LCD display, according to the tipster, and will be operated by an entry-level Unisoc Tiger T606 chipset. The octa-core SoC is said to feature two large ARM Cortex A75 cores with up to 1.6 GHz clock speeds and six power-efficient ARM Cortex A55 cores with up to 1.6 GHz clock speeds.

Furthermore, the Moto E13 is said to come equipped with a rectangular camera module and two circular rings for one 13-megapixel camera, with the other slot for the LED flash. The front display is tipped to get a waterdrop notch to house the front camera. It is expected to be 164.2 x 74.9 x 8.5 mm in size and weigh around 190g.

In previous reports, the Moto E13 was tipped to be available in a beige variant as well as feature a USB Type-C port. It was also said to come with a waterdrop notch design for the front camera. The phone was also previously spotted on Geekbench suggesting that the model could come with a Unisoc T606 chipset.

Moto E13, Motorola, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Shouldn't Be Ignored

