Moto E13 is set to make its debut in India on February 8. Motorola has already launched this smartphone in some European markets, priced at EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,600). Now, a reliable tipster has shared the supposed price range of this smartphone in India. It is believed that the Moto E13 could be placed in the sub-Rs. 7,000 segment. The company has also shared the specifications of this Motorola smartphone. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen and is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC.

Moto E13 price in India (expected)

According to a post by tipster Debayan Roy (Twitter: @Gadgetsdata), the Moto E13 could cost between Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 6,999 in India. Motorola is set to launch this smartphone in India on February 8. It will come with 2GB RAM and 4G RAM options. The Moto E13 will be offered in Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White colours.

Moto E13 specifications, features

This smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Moto E13 packs a UnisoC T606 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. This is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 13 (Go edition).

For optics, the Moto E13 gets a 13-megapixel main camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The handset gets up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Moto E13 offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity options. There is also a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Its 5,000mAh battery is said to last for up to 36 hours and supports 10W wired charging. The handset also has an IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.