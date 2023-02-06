Technology News

Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Be Under Rs. 7,000

Moto E13 comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2023 10:50 IST
Moto E13 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Be Under Rs. 7,000

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto E13 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate

  • Moto E13 is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery, 10W wired charging
  • The Moto E13 gets a 13-megapixel main camera

Moto E13 is set to make its debut in India on February 8. Motorola has already launched this smartphone in some European markets, priced at EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,600). Now, a reliable tipster has shared the supposed price range of this smartphone in India. It is believed that the Moto E13 could be placed in the sub-Rs. 7,000 segment. The company has also shared the specifications of this Motorola smartphone. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen and is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC.

Moto E13 price in India (expected)

According to a post by tipster Debayan Roy (Twitter: @Gadgetsdata), the Moto E13 could cost between Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 6,999 in India. Motorola is set to launch this smartphone in India on February 8. It will come with 2GB RAM and 4G RAM options. The Moto E13 will be offered in Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White colours.

Moto E13 specifications, features

This smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Moto E13 packs a UnisoC T606 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. This is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 13 (Go edition).

For optics, the Moto E13 gets a 13-megapixel main camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The handset gets up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Moto E13 offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity options. There is also a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Its 5,000mAh battery is said to last for up to 36 hours and supports 10W wired charging. The handset also has an IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
