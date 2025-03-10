Motorola Edge 50 was launched in India in August 2024. A succeeding Motorola Edge 60 model may be introduced soon. The purported handset will likely be accompanied by Pro and Fusion variants, expected to succeed the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion options. The likely prices, colourways and RAM, storage configurations of the rumoured smartphones have now been leaked. Details about the Moto G56 and Moto G86, expected to succeed the Moto G55 and Moto G85, respectively, have surfaced online as well.

Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56, Moto G86 Price, More Details Leaked

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will likely be available in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, according to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources. It is expected to be priced in select markets at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 33,100). The phone could be offered in Blue and Grey colour options.

The standard Motorola Edge 60, tipped to come in Green and Sea Blue shades, could be priced at EUR 380 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The report added that the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will likely cost EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 56,800) and be offered in Blue, Green, and Grape (Purple) colourways.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is expected to be backed by a 5,100mAh battery and 68W wired fast charging support. The phone was reportedly spotted on Dekra, TÜV Rheinland, and FCC certification websites.

Meanwhile, the Moto G56 is expected to launch in Black, Blue, and Dill (Light Green) colour options, the report claimed. The handset may be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The Moto G56 will likely cost EUR 330 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the same RAM and storage configuration. The handset could come in Golden, Cosmic (Light Purple), Red, and Spellbound (Blue) shades.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.