Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Colours, Storage Options Leaked

Motorola Edge 60 series is tipped to include a base, a Pro and a Fusion variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2025 19:18 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Colours, Storage Options Leaked

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 is tipped to come in Green and Sea Blue shades
  • The Fusion variant will likely be available in an 8GB + 256GB
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Pro could be backed by a 5,100mAh battery
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 was launched in India in August 2024. A succeeding Motorola Edge 60 model may be introduced soon. The purported handset will likely be accompanied by Pro and Fusion variants, expected to succeed the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion options. The likely prices, colourways and RAM, storage configurations of the rumoured smartphones have now been leaked. Details about the Moto G56 and Moto G86, expected to succeed the Moto G55 and Moto G85, respectively, have surfaced online as well. 

Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56, Moto G86 Price, More Details Leaked

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will likely be available in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, according to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources. It is expected to be priced in select markets at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 33,100). The phone could be offered in Blue and Grey colour options.

The standard Motorola Edge 60, tipped to come in Green and Sea Blue shades, could be priced at EUR 380 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The report added that the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will likely cost EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 56,800) and be offered in Blue, Green, and Grape (Purple) colourways.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is expected to be backed by a 5,100mAh battery and 68W wired fast charging support. The phone was reportedly spotted on Dekra, TÜV Rheinland, and FCC certification websites.

Meanwhile, the Moto G56 is expected to launch in Black, Blue, and Dill (Light Green) colour options, the report claimed. The handset may be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The Moto G56 will likely cost EUR 330 (roughly Rs. 31,200) for the same RAM and storage configuration. The handset could come in Golden, Cosmic (Light Purple), Red, and Spellbound (Blue) shades.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Varied finishes to choose from
  • Slim IP68-rated design
  • Vibrant 144Hz display
  • Charges up quickly
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Poor video recording
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Moto G55

Moto G55

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.49-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Moto G85 5G

Moto G85 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, curved display
  • Reliable day-to-day, gaming performance
  • Good primary, macro cameras
  • Long battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (can be uninstalled)
  • Notification spam
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
  • Lower performance in benchmark tests
Read detailed Moto G85 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 60, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56, Moto G86, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Reveals Plans to Replace Alert Slider With a Customisable Smart Button
Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Colours, Storage Options Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Brings Discounts on These New iPhone Models
  2. Reliance Jio Bundles JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 100 Recharge Plan
  3. Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  4. HMD Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Nintendo Switch 2 Will Support NFC and Faster Wi-Fi, FCC Filings Reveal
  6. Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked
  7. Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Announced
  9. Apple AirPods With Inbuilt Cameras in Development: Mark Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. US President Trump Directs SEC Task Force to Outline Crypto Rules by August 
  2. iQOO 15 Series, iQOO Neo 11 Series Tipped to Feature 2K Display and 7,000mAh Battery
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Colours, Storage Options Leaked
  4. OnePlus Reveals Plans to Replace Alert Slider With a Customisable Smart Button
  5. NASA Tracks GNSS Signals on Moon, Advancing Lunar Navigation Technology
  6. Supermassive Black Hole May Be Hiding in Large Magellanic Cloud, Scientists Suggest
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Will Support NFC and Wi-Fi 6, FCC Filings Reveal
  8. Binance to List, Delist Tokens Based on Community Votes: Here’s How It Will Work
  9. Apple AirPods With Inbuilt Cameras in Development: Mark Gurman
  10. ChatGPT for macOS Gets Upgraded With Code Editing Capability Directly in IDEs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »