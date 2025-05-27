Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was introduced earlier this month as the thinnest Galaxy S series phone yet. Now, the South Korean brand has initiated early deliveries of the Galaxy S25 Edge in India for customers who pre-ordered the device. This move allows pre-order customers to receive their smartphones ahead of the official sale date. The Galaxy S25 Edge has a 5.8mm thick profile. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Pre-Order Benefits

The company announced early deliveries for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in India on Tuesday. Customers who pre-ordered the handset are eligible for early deliveries. Samsung will accept pre-orders for the handset until May 30.

Samsung is also offering a storage upgrade worth Rs. 12,000, allowing customers to pre-order the 512GB storage variant at the price of the 256GB storage model. Shoppers can also get no-cost EMI offers up to nine months.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Specifications

Price of Galaxy S25 Edge is set at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 512GB storage variant with the same RAM is priced at Rs. 1,21,999. It is available in Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Silver colour options.

Samsung is manufacturing the Galaxy S25 Edge at its Noida factory in India. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 and features a 6.7-inch quad-HD+ (1,440×3,120 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. It runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy S25 Edge has a dual rear camera setup including a 200-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It has a 12-megapixel selfie shooter.

Samsung's slimmted handset in the Galaxy S25 series is backed by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired and Qi wireless charging support. It has an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build.