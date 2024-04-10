Vivo T3x 5G will launch in India soon. Leaked marketing materials recently suggested the design and colour options of the phone. Some of its key specifications have also been tipped. Now, the company has revealed the model's price range and its design and colourways. Vivo has also confirmed the launch date. The purported handset is said to succeed the Vivo T2x 5G, unveiled in April 2023, with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vivo India confirmed that the Vivo T3x 5G will launch in India on April 17 at 12pm IST. The design of the handset was revealed in an accompanying video teaser. The phone appears in two colour options - green and red. According to an earlier leak, these could be marketed as Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss shades.

Get ready to dive into the next era of Turbo living! The all-new vivo T3X is making its way to you super soon, launching on 17th April!



Know more https://t.co/SrcvfjQaY6#GetSetTurbo #vivoT3X pic.twitter.com/EIArLP6RNj — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 10, 2024

The Vivo T3x 5G is seen with a large circular camera module in the top left side of the back panel which holds two camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit. The power button and volume rockers are placed on the right edge.

A Flipkart microsite of the Vivo T3x 5G reveals that the phone will be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India. The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with an AnTuTu score of 560,000. The precise SoC details will be confirmed on April 12, whereas the battery and charging details will be revealed on April 15.

The Vivo T3x 5G is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to offer 128GB of onboard storage and 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. The phone could sport a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display, a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth shooter, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo could also pack a 6,000mAh battery in the Vivo T3x 5G with support for 44W wired flash charging. The handset is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is likely to measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199g.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.