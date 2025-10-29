Technology News
English Edition
  Moto G67 Power to Come With 7,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Sony Camera; India Launch Date Announced

Moto G67 Power to Come With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera; India Launch Date Announced

The Moto G67 Power 5G is confirmed to be available in three Pantone-curated colourways.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 October 2025 13:52 IST
Moto G67 Power to Come With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera; India Launch Date Announced

Photo Credit: Flipkart

The handset will offer MIL-810H and IP64 protection

Highlights
  • Moto G67 Power 5G India launch will take place on November 6 at 12pm IST
  • It is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display
  • The handset runs on Android 15 with an assured upgrade to Android 16
Moto G67 Power 5G will be launched in India next month, the company announced on Wednesday. Ahead of launch, the brand has confirmed several key specifications of the handset. It will come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display and a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony sensor. The Moto G67 Power 5G is also confirmed to offer military-grade durability and pack a 7,000mAh battery.

Moto G67 Power 5G India Launch Date, Availability

Moto G67 Power 5G launch date in India is set for November 5 at 12pm IST. While its pricing remains under wraps, a microsite for the handset is live on Flipkart, which suggests it will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform.

It is teased in three Pantone-curated colourways — blue, green, and purple, although the exact colourway names are yet to be announced.

Moto G67 Power 5G Features, Specifications (Confirmed)

According to the brand, the Moto G67 Power 5G will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top. The handset is claimed to have MIL-810H military grade protection and an IP64-rated build. It is also teased to come with a vegan leather design.

moto g67 power specs Moto

Key specifications of the Moto G67 Power 5G
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Under the hood, the Moto G67 Power 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone will support virtual RAM expansion up to 24GB. It is teased to run on Android 15-based Hello UX, with an assured upgrade to Android 16. The handset will come with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

In terms of features, the Moto G67 Power 5G will support three-finger screenshot, Family Space 3.0, and twist and chop gestures for enabling the camera and flashlight, respectively. Apart from this, it will support cross-device connectivity, leveraging the company's Smart Connect suite.

For optics, the Moto G67 Power 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. As per the company, all cameras on the handset support 4K video recording. It also features an AI Photo Enhancement Engine.

The handset will pack a 7,000mAh battery based on silicon-carbon technology. It is claimed to deliver up to 58 hours of usage on a single charge.

Further reading: Moto G67 Power 5G, Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications, Moto G67 Power 5G Launch, Motorola
Moto G67 Power to Come With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera; India Launch Date Announced
