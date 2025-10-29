Technology News
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Here is all you need to know about the Nothing Phone 3a Lite ahead of its launch today.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 October 2025 08:13 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications

Photo Credit: X/ Nothing

Nothing has teased the Phone 3a Lite to come with a single LED indicator instead of Glyph Matrix

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite price may start at EUR 249.99 (around Rs. 25,700)
  • It is expected to be available in a single 8GB + 128GB variant
  • Teaser suggests the handset will not feature Nothing's Glyph Interface
The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is set to launch in India and global markets today (October 29). The handset will arrive as the latest entry into the Nothing Phone 3 series, sitting below the Phone 3a as the most affordable handset. While its specifications remain under wraps, the Carl Pei-led company has teased that it will be equipped with a single LED light at the back, instead of the Glyph Interface that has become synonymous with Nothing handsets.

Here's all you need to know about the Nothing Phone 3a Lite, including its price in India and expected features and specifications ahead of its launch today.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Details

Nothing Phone 3a Lite will be launched today at 1 pm GMT (6:30 pm IST if you're in India). So far, the company has not announced whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch.

In case of the former, you might be able to catch the Nothing Phone 3a Lite launch live on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in India, Availability (Expected)

According to a report, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will be introduced at a starting price of EUR 249.99 (roughly Rs. 25,700) in France. However, its pricing is expected to vary by region, and it could be introduced for as low as EUR 239.99 (roughly Rs. 24,700) in some areas.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to go on sale in Europe on November 4, with a single 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration on offer. The handset may be offered in Black and White colour options.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Features, Specifications (Expected)

Reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will sport a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of performance, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite reportedly scored 1,003 points in single-core performance and 2,925 points in multi-core performance on Geekbench. It was listed as running Android 15.

For optics, the upcoming Nothing handset may be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. It could also get a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

We will keep you updated with our coverage on the Nothing Phone 3a Lite.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a Lite price, Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features and Specifications
