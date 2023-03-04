Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) Spotted on Geekbench, Could Run on Android 13

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench listing and may soon make its debut. It will be launched as the latest smartphone from the company which gets stylus support. The benchmark listing hints that the Moto G Stylus (2023) could run on Android 13. It has been mentioned to get 3.56GB RAM onboard, which translates to 4GB RAM on paper. An earlier render leak suggested that the upcoming smartphone might include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

A recent Geekbench listing, first spotted by GSMArena has certified the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) with single-core score of 348 and multi-core score of 1329. The certification site reveals the smartphone to get a MediaTek's octa-core processor with six cores clocked at 1.80GHz and two cores at 2GHz. According to the details shared, the smartphone could pack a Helio G85 or G88 SoC.

Meanwhile, a previous design render leak reported that the Moto G Stylus (2023) is expected to feature a flat screen. For optics, the selfie camera could be housed in a centrally punched hole-punch camera slot on the display.

On the other hand, the rear camera unit on the Moto G Stylus (2023) could make room for dual sensors, led by a 50-megapixel primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture. Apart from this, no other details regarding the specifications of the smartphone have been suggested yet.

The smartphone could be a successor to the Moto G Stylus (2022) which was launched in February 2022. It sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ IPS display, with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. The Moto G Stylus (2022) features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It houses a a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

