The Moto G86 Power 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartphone features a 6,720mAh battery and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It sports a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-600 sensor. The handset is said to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and also gets a military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification. Additionally, it comes with Gorilla Glass 7i display protection and is available in three Pantone-certified colour options with vegan leather back panels.

Moto G86 Power 5G Price in India, Availability

Moto G86 Power 5G price in India is set at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via the Motorola India website and Flipkart starting August 6. It is offered in Cosmic Sky, Golden Cypress, and Spellbound colourways.

Moto G86 Power 5G Specifications, Features

The Moto G86 Power 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super HD (1,220x2,712 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display supports HDR10+ and has SGS certifications for low blue light and low motion blur standards.

Moto G86 Power is equipped with a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card to up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 15-based Hello UI out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Moto G86 Power 5G features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with a macro mode, and a 3-in-1 flicker sensor at the back. The handset gets a 32-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. It also gets a dual stereo speaker system backed by Dolby Audio and a Hi-Res Audio certification.

The Moto G86 Power 5G carries a 6,720mAh battery with 33W TurboPower support. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Motorola claims that the G86 Power 5G meets IP68+IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. It has a MIL-STD-810H-certified durable build. The handset measures 161.21x74.74x8.6mm and weighs 198g.

