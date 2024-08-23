Motorola seems to be gearing up to unveil the Motorola Edge 50 Neo on August 29. As we wait for the official launch, the upcoming Edge series phone has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is shown to run on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. A separate Geekbench listing of a ThinkPhone 25 suggests that Motorola may rebadge the Edge 50 Neo with Lenovo branding.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Listed on Geekbench

The unannounced Motorola Edge 50 Neo was spotted on the Geekbench website on Thursday, August 22. The listing indicates that it will ship with Android 14. The phone got 1,055 points in single-core and 3,060 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 7.26GB of RAM, this may point towards an 8GB RAM variant.

An octa-core chipset with the codename Vienna will power the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. It has four cores capped at 2.50GHz and four with a 2.00GHz peak frequency. These CPU speeds are associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

Meanwhile, a separate listing of the Lenovo ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola also popped up on the benchmarking website. The listing suggests the same Vienna chipset, 7.26GB RAM, and overall performance results for the device. It has managed to score 1,039 in the single-core test and 2,833 in the multi-core testing. This scorecard indicates that Motorola may rebadge the phone under its parent Lenovo brand.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications (Expected)

Earlier this week Motorola teased the launch of a new smartphone on August 29, which could be the Edge 50 Neo. It is expected to come in Pantone nautical blue, Pantone latte, Pantone poinciana, and Pantone grisaille colour options.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo was recently spotted on a few European retailer websites with a 6.4-inch pOLED (1,220x2,670 pixels) 120Hz display, Android 14, and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, it is likely to feature a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset may pack a 4,310mAh battery with 68W fast charging support

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.