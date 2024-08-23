Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Reportedly Working on Bigger Displays That Could Be Used in Dual Fold, Rollable Smartphones

Samsung Reportedly Working on Bigger Displays That Could Be Used in Dual-Fold, Rollable Smartphones

Samsung Display has previously showcased such display concepts.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 17:19 IST
Samsung Reportedly Working on Bigger Displays That Could Be Used in Dual-Fold, Rollable Smartphones

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured) is its most high-end technologically advanced smartphone

Highlights
  • Samsung executive claims that company is working on dual folding products
  • This also includes multi-fold and rollable designs
  • Samsung has yet to showcase a fully functional working concept
Advertisement

A Samsung executive reportedly spilled the beans that the company is thinking beyond “regular” foldable smartphones. For the uninitiated, Huawei CEO, Richard Yu earlier this week announced that the company would be unveiling a double foldable or a dual-fold smartphone as early as September this year. Hence, news that Samsung is working on something similar does not exactly come as a surprise. The company has showcased a lot of foldable designs in the past, but these were from Samsung Display, its display business. Therefore, the news about Samsung working on workable prototypes definitely is news, especially given that an earlier report did point out that it's struggling to make its production foldable designs thinner than its existing competitors, despite being the market leader in the space.

The news comes via PhoneArena, that pointed out quotes by Chung Yi, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Business Mobile/IT at Samsung Display. The executive from Samsung was a speaker at the recent IMID 2024 expo held in South Korea. The Samsung Display head broadly spoke about how Samsung is developing multiple form factors for its smartphones.

The EVP also reportedly said that the company is working on foldable technologies which would make the new AI generation of smartphones easier to carry. He also stated that with 6G technology on the horizon the demand for even bigger smartphone displays will go up and so Samsung is working on various product form factors like double-folding, multi-folding and even rollable displays. These should hopefully make it into functional production-ready devices by Samsung Mobile.

As far as foldable smartphone technologies go, Huawei seems to be at the top. Its recent Honor Magic V3 launched in China, is about to hit shelves globally in September. As Samsung struggles to make its foldables thinner than 12.1mm when folded, competitor Vivo's X Fold 3 Pro has managed a thickness of 11.3mm while Huawei's Honor Magic V3 measures just 9.3mm weighing in at just 226 grams, a lot less than the existing competition.

A thinner and lighter foldable also makes it easier to handle when closed. This makes a foldable smartphone feel like a regular flagship smartphone, with the added functionality of a large internal display when unfolded. While most (single-fold) foldables have managed to accommodate a large enough 8-inch main folding display so far, Huawei's upcoming dual-folding (or tri-folding) phone is said to have a massive 10-inch display that could mimic a regular tablet when unfolded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IPX8 rated design
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Quality telephoto camera
  • Speedy wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Spammy notifications
  • Ultrawide camera is average
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 3 Pro review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2200x2480 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Foldable Display Smartphone, Samsung Foldable, Samsung Dual Fold Smartphone, Samsung Multi Fold Smartphone, Samsung Rollable Smartphone, AI
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Sony Announces Layer-2 Blockchain ‘Soneium’ in Collaboration with Startale Labs

Related Stories

Samsung Reportedly Working on Bigger Displays That Could Be Used in Dual-Fold, Rollable Smartphones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, and More
  2. iPhone 16 Series Camera Features, Capture Button Details Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 Get a Limited Period Discount in India
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro May Launch Soon With These Specifications
  5. Poco Pad 5G With 12.1-Inch Screen Launched in India: See Price
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Review: Same Same but Different?
  7. Redmi Watch 5 Active Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  8. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer on Why Indiana Jones Is Coming to PS5
  9. Dell XPS 13 (9345) Review: eXtreme Performance System?
  10. Samsung Said to Be Working on Dual-Folding Displays for Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Working on Bigger Displays That Could Be Used in Dual-Fold, Rollable Smartphones
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Again; Said to Get Micro-Curved Display
  3. Future Apple Vision Pro Models May Come With Lenses That Can Be Tuned for Vision Correction
  4. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Said to Launch Soon; Key Features Including Camera Details Surface Online
  5. Chandrayaan-3 Mission’s Pragyan Rover Finds Evidence of an Ancient Magma Ocean Near Moon’s South Pole
  6. Sony Announces Layer-2 Blockchain ‘Soneium’ in Collaboration with Startale Labs
  7. MIT Engineers Create Miniature Zinc-Air Batteries for Cell-Sized Robots, Revolutionising Autonomous Technology
  8. Black Myth: Wukong Launch on Xbox Series S/X Was Reportedly Delayed Over a 'Tech Issue'
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 Price in India Discounted for Limited Period, Now Starts at Rs. 25,999
  10. ISRO Chief Says NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams’ Situation a Lesson for Gaganyaan Mission: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »