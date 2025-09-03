Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch

Motorola Edge 60 Neo key specifications have been leaked online by a tipster, who has also shared the anticipated timeline of the company's midrange smartphone. Expected to arrive in Europe market first, the handset is also likely to launch in India, like its predecessor. The phone is said to be the latest addition to the Motorola Edge 60 series, succeeding last year's Edge 50 Neo. The leaker also claims that the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup, and sport an OLED screen.

Motorola Edge 60 Neo Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Debayan Roy (@gadgetsdata) claims that the Motorola Edge 60 Neo will be unveiled in the European market in "three to six days". The handset might arrive in India in late September or early October. The phone could be the successor to the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, which launched in India in August 2024.

This comes after the Motorola Edge 60 was unveiled in India in June earlier this year. Apart from the standard Edge 60, the lineup also includes the Edge 60 Pro, the Edge 60 Fusion, and the Edge 60 Stylus. If the leaked information is accurate, then the Edge 60 Neo will be the latest addition to the series, and could arrive by the end of this week or next week.

The leaker has revealed that the Motorola Edge 60 Neo will sport a “compact” OLED display. It could feature a triple rear camera setup with a primary, an ultrawide-angle, and a telephoto lens. The company has yet to confirm the arrival of a new Edge series phone, so these specifications should be taken with a pinch of salt.

For context, its supposed predecessor, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, sports a 6.4-inch 10-bit flat LTPO pOLED touchscreen with a 1.5K resolution, an adaptive refresh rate ranging between 10Hz to 120Hz, HDR10+, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is claimed to be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, too.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a 4,310mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. For photos and videos, it features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. On the front, it carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera.