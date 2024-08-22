Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 50 Neo May Launch on August 29; Specifications Reportedly Listed Online

Motorola Edge 50 Neo could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2024 14:13 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Neo May Launch on August 29; Specifications Reportedly Listed Online

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Motorola Edge 50 Neo is expected to feature 6.4-inch pOLED screen

Highlights
  • Motorola will announce a new smartphone next week
  • The listing shows the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant of the phone
  • Motorola Edge 50 Neo could pack 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Advertisement

Motorola is all set to unveil a new smartphone next week. The Lenovo-owned brand teased the arrival of a new handset through a social media post without revealing its moniker. Although Motorola hasn't confirmed the name, it's widely expected that the Motorola Edge 50 Neo could launch as a successor to last year's Edge 40 Neo. Additionally, the purported smartphone popped up prematurely on two retailer websites in Europe. The listing suggests MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup on the device.

New Motorola Phone Launching Next Week

Through a teaser video post on X, Motorola announced the arrival of a new phone on August 29. The post carries the caption “Artistic elegance meets beautiful colors" with a hellosmARTphone hashtag. Motorola used the same tagline to promote the other Edge 50 series smartphones and this indicates that the upcoming handset could be the Edge 50 Neo.

The teaser video suggests a Sony LYTIA rear camera and Pantone shades for the upcoming phone. It is confirmed to come with a traditional bar-style design.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Spotted on Retailer Websites

As per a report by Ytechb, retailer websites from Hungary and Ukraine had listed the unannounced Motorola Edge 50 Neo. The listing reportedly showed the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant of the phone in Pantone nautical blue, Pantone latte, Pantone poinciana, and Pantone grisaille colour options. As per the report, it will run on Android 14 and feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset under the hood.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is said to feature a 6.4-inch pOLED (1,220x2,670 pixels) 120Hz display, as per the listing. It could have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, it is reported to get a 32-megapixel front camera. It is said to be listed with a 4,310mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Recall Suffers Another Delay, the AI-Powered Feature to Be Tested Later This Year
All-Digital Xbox Series X, Other New Xbox Console Options to Launch in October

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 50 Neo May Launch on August 29; Specifications Reportedly Listed Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  2. Motorola to Unveil New Smartphone on This Date, Could Be Edge 50 Neo
  3. iQOO Z9s Pro Review: Pro-grade Performance at Affordable Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Get Design Improvements With These Upgrades
  5. JBL Tour Pro 3 With Dual Driver System, Touchscreen Case Debut
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Gets Circle to Search With New Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Hacker Claims to Have Netted $700,000 by Hijacking McDonald’s Instagram Account
  2. 'We Run a Business': Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer Responds to Indiana Jones Coming to PS5
  3. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Tipped to Launch Later This Year With Flagship Chipsets
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro May Reportedly Come With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, Triple Cameras
  5. Disney+ Hotstar Will Stream Select Premier League Football Matches in 4K Resolution
  6. Moto G Power 5G (2025) Leaked Render Suggests Camera Upgrade May Be on the Way
  7. Redmi Watch 5 Active India Launch Date Set for August 27; Design, Key Features Teased
  8. Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Price Range, Specifications Tipped; May Get Same Cameras, Battery as Predecessor
  9. SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Catapults 22 Starlink Satellites into Orbit; Achieves Successful Landing
  10. JBL Tour Pro 3 With Hybrid Dual Driver System, Touchscreen Smart Charging Case Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »