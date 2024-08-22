Motorola is all set to unveil a new smartphone next week. The Lenovo-owned brand teased the arrival of a new handset through a social media post without revealing its moniker. Although Motorola hasn't confirmed the name, it's widely expected that the Motorola Edge 50 Neo could launch as a successor to last year's Edge 40 Neo. Additionally, the purported smartphone popped up prematurely on two retailer websites in Europe. The listing suggests MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup on the device.

New Motorola Phone Launching Next Week

Through a teaser video post on X, Motorola announced the arrival of a new phone on August 29. The post carries the caption “Artistic elegance meets beautiful colors" with a hellosmARTphone hashtag. Motorola used the same tagline to promote the other Edge 50 series smartphones and this indicates that the upcoming handset could be the Edge 50 Neo.

The teaser video suggests a Sony LYTIA rear camera and Pantone shades for the upcoming phone. It is confirmed to come with a traditional bar-style design.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Spotted on Retailer Websites

As per a report by Ytechb, retailer websites from Hungary and Ukraine had listed the unannounced Motorola Edge 50 Neo. The listing reportedly showed the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant of the phone in Pantone nautical blue, Pantone latte, Pantone poinciana, and Pantone grisaille colour options. As per the report, it will run on Android 14 and feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset under the hood.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is said to feature a 6.4-inch pOLED (1,220x2,670 pixels) 120Hz display, as per the listing. It could have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, it is reported to get a 32-megapixel front camera. It is said to be listed with a 4,310mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.