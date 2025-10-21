Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Led Market as Smartphone Shipments in India Rose 3 Percent YoY in Q3 2025: Omdia

Samsung was in second place in Q3 2025, shipping 6.8 million units and capturing 14 percent market share.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 October 2025 18:20 IST
Vivo Led Market as Smartphone Shipments in India Rose 3 Percent YoY in Q3 2025: Omdia

Vivo shipped 9.7 million units in Q3, 2025 and grabbed 20 percent market share

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • India’s smartphone market saw growth in Q3, 2025
  • Motorola reached a record 4 million units in Q3 2025
  • Samsung saw increased demand in the mid-premium segment
Advertisement

Smartphone shipments in India rose by 3 percent year-over-year (YoY) in Q3 2025, reaching 48.4 million units, according to market research firm Omdia. The growth was fuelled by a surge in new launches during July and August, ahead of the festive season in the country. Vivo maintained its lead with a 20 percent market share, followed closely by Samsung. Xiaomi secured third place, while Oppo and Apple rounded out the top five.

Apple Sees Record Rise in Shipments in Q3 2025

The latest report from Omdia reveals that India's smartphone market saw a 3 percent YoY growth in the July-September period (Q3) in 2025, with total shipments touching 48.4 million units. The growth was fuelled by the festive season, increased retail incentives, and a wave of new smartphone launches in July and August. Anticipating high festive season sales, vendors have filled the channels with new stocks earlier than usual, according to the report.

Vivo (excluding iQOO) led the market in Q3 2025, shipping 9.7 million units and capturing a 20 percent share. Samsung came in the second spot, by shipping 6.8 million units and grabbing 14 percent market share.

Omdia also says that Xiaomi was in third place in the same period, narrowly edging past Oppo. Both Xiaomi and Oppo shipped 6.5 million units and captured 13 percent market share in Q3 2025.

omdia smartphone shipment India Smartphone Shipments

Omdia
Photo Credit: India Smartphone Shipments

 

Apple made its way back to the list of the top five phone manufacturers in Q3 2025, shipping 4.9 million units. The iPhone maker's 10 percent market share was driven by the growth in smaller-tier cities. “Smaller cities drove volumes through aspirational demand, aggressive festive offers and wider availability. While older iPhones 16s and 15s drove major shipments under discount-led upgrades, the iPhone 17 base model gained traction, supported by a strong iPhone 12–15 install base upgrades," said Sanyam Chaurasia, Principal Analyst at Omdia.

“With limited organic demand, the Q3 2025 momentum was largely sustained through incentive-led channel push rather than pure consumer recovery,” said Sanyam Chaurasia. “Vivo extended its lead with a balanced portfolio, aggressive retail programs, and a standout promoter network,” he added.

Omdia notes that the Popularity of Vivo's T series, V60, and Y-series has uplifted Vivo's performance in the third quarter. Samsung witnessed increased demand in the mid-premium segment, thanks to the refreshed Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24. Oppo's shipments were driven by an aggressive multi-layered festive channel strategy, with the F31 series at its core.

According to Omdia, Motorola reached a record 4 million unit shipments in Q3 2025, marking a 53 percent YoY growth. This was fuelled by strong demand for its G-series and wider offline expansion of the Edge 60 lineup. Meanwhile, Nothing saw a 66 percent YoY surge, driven by the success of the CMF Phone 2 Pro and Phone 3a.

Omdia expects a modest decline in the smartphone market for the full year 2025. The ongoing recovery is expected to remain fragile and highly sensitive to economic tailwinds and channel correction dynamics

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Vivo V60

Vivo V60

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great cameras
  • Versatile Zeiss portrait effects
  • Premium appearance
  • Durable IP68 + IP69 rating
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slower UFS 2.2 storage
  • Fingerprint sensor placement is too low
  • Sub-par speaker
Read detailed Vivo V60 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Omdia, India Smartphone Shipments, Smartphone Shipments, Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
DeepSeek-OCR Open-Source AI Model Changes How AI Models Read and Process Plain Text
BSNL Samman Plan Announced For New Senior Citizen Users: Price, Benefits
Vivo Led Market as Smartphone Shipments in India Rose 3 Percent YoY in Q3 2025: Omdia
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Days Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics Launched: See Price
  3. iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Cameras
  4. Diwali Blackout: How the AWS Outage Crippled Major Apps Across the World
  5. DeepSeek-OCR Could Change How AI Reads Text From Images
  6. WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam With These Message Limits
  7. Poco F8 Ultra Listing on NBTC Certification Site Hints at Imminent Launch
  8. These Are the 5 Biggest OxygenOS 16 Features You Should Know About
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities
  2. WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam by Limiting Messages in New Chats: Report
  3. Baai Tujhyapayi OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  4. OnePlus 15 Launch in India Teased via Microsite; Company Reveals Key Features Ahead of China Debut
  5. BSNL Samman Plan Announced For New Senior Citizen Users: Price, Benefits
  6. Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu Starrer
  7. Vivo Led Market as Smartphone Shipments in India Rose 3 Percent YoY in Q3 2025: Omdia
  8. DeepSeek-OCR Open-Source AI Model Changes How AI Models Read and Process Plain Text
  9. Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro and Poco Pad M1 Listed on TDRA Site, Could Launch Soon
  10. Poco F8 Ultra Listing on NBTC Certification Website Hints at Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »