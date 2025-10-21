Smartphone shipments in India rose by 3 percent year-over-year (YoY) in Q3 2025, reaching 48.4 million units, according to market research firm Omdia. The growth was fuelled by a surge in new launches during July and August, ahead of the festive season in the country. Vivo maintained its lead with a 20 percent market share, followed closely by Samsung. Xiaomi secured third place, while Oppo and Apple rounded out the top five.

Apple Sees Record Rise in Shipments in Q3 2025

The latest report from Omdia reveals that India's smartphone market saw a 3 percent YoY growth in the July-September period (Q3) in 2025, with total shipments touching 48.4 million units. The growth was fuelled by the festive season, increased retail incentives, and a wave of new smartphone launches in July and August. Anticipating high festive season sales, vendors have filled the channels with new stocks earlier than usual, according to the report.

Vivo (excluding iQOO) led the market in Q3 2025, shipping 9.7 million units and capturing a 20 percent share. Samsung came in the second spot, by shipping 6.8 million units and grabbing 14 percent market share.

Omdia also says that Xiaomi was in third place in the same period, narrowly edging past Oppo. Both Xiaomi and Oppo shipped 6.5 million units and captured 13 percent market share in Q3 2025.

Photo Credit: India Smartphone Shipments

Apple made its way back to the list of the top five phone manufacturers in Q3 2025, shipping 4.9 million units. The iPhone maker's 10 percent market share was driven by the growth in smaller-tier cities. “Smaller cities drove volumes through aspirational demand, aggressive festive offers and wider availability. While older iPhones 16s and 15s drove major shipments under discount-led upgrades, the iPhone 17 base model gained traction, supported by a strong iPhone 12–15 install base upgrades," said Sanyam Chaurasia, Principal Analyst at Omdia.

“With limited organic demand, the Q3 2025 momentum was largely sustained through incentive-led channel push rather than pure consumer recovery,” said Sanyam Chaurasia. “Vivo extended its lead with a balanced portfolio, aggressive retail programs, and a standout promoter network,” he added.

Omdia notes that the Popularity of Vivo's T series, V60, and Y-series has uplifted Vivo's performance in the third quarter. Samsung witnessed increased demand in the mid-premium segment, thanks to the refreshed Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24. Oppo's shipments were driven by an aggressive multi-layered festive channel strategy, with the F31 series at its core.

According to Omdia, Motorola reached a record 4 million unit shipments in Q3 2025, marking a 53 percent YoY growth. This was fuelled by strong demand for its G-series and wider offline expansion of the Edge 60 lineup. Meanwhile, Nothing saw a 66 percent YoY surge, driven by the success of the CMF Phone 2 Pro and Phone 3a.

Omdia expects a modest decline in the smartphone market for the full year 2025. The ongoing recovery is expected to remain fragile and highly sensitive to economic tailwinds and channel correction dynamics