Motorola Edge 70 Global Launch Date, Battery Capacity Confirmed Ahead of Debut

Motorola Edge 70 is confirmed to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 October 2025 13:38 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Global Launch Date, Battery Capacity Confirmed Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 is expected to be the slimmest smartphone from the brand

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 may measure 6mm in thickness
  • The handset will likely have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • The Motorola Edge 70 could get OIS-backed 50-megapixel main camera
Motorola Edge 70 will launch in select global markets early next month. Alongside confirming the launch date, the company has confirmed the battery size of the handset. The upcoming Motorola Edge 70 is expected to be the brand's slimmest smartphone when it is launched. It is likely to feature 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The colour options and price of the phone have also been leaked, and it is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 60, which was unveiled in April, with a 5,200mAh battery and a slim 7.9mm profile.

Motorola Edge 70 Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

The Motorola Edge 70 will launch in select markets on November 5, a teaser on the Motorola Poland page confirms. The website confirms that the handset will be equipped with a 4,800mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It is teased to offer an "ultra slim" build.

The upcoming Edge 70 model is expected to be Motorola's slimmest smartphone to date. In terms of thickness, it could measure 6mm in size. It will likely be equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers, a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, alongside an ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

Notably, the preceding Motorola Edge 60 carries a 5,200mAh battery and is 7.9mm thick. However, the launch of the "ultra slim" Edge 70 model aligns with the global trend, as leading OEMs such as Samsung and Apple launched the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air, which offer less battery on a single charge than the other models.

According to an earlier leak, the Motorola Edge 70 will be sold in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey and Pantone Lily Pad colour options. The handset has been tipped to cost EUR 690 (roughly Rs. 70,000).

However, newer retail listings of the Motorola Edge 70 suggest that the 12GB + 512GB variant of the upcoming smartphone will likely be priced anywhere between EUR 709 (roughly Rs. 73,100) and EUR 801.91 (roughly Rs. 82,700).

