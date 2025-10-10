Motorola Edge 70 is set to launch in global markets on November 5. Weeks ahead of its debut, the unannounced Edge series smartphone has appeared on an e-commerce website in Poland, revealing its design and specifications. The listing reveals that the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, alongside 12GB of RAM. The Motorola Edge 70 has a 6.67-inch display and a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications (Expected)

Polish e-commerce website X-Kom has listed the Motorola Edge 70, showcasing its design, colour options and full specifications. As per the listing, the handset has a 6.67-inch POLED display with 1,220×2,712 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 is listed with a dual rear camera unit comprising two 50-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture and support for optical image stabilisation. For selfies and video chats, it has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs on Android 16 and supports dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM) connectivity.

The Motorola Edge 70 supports 5G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, as well as a USB Type-C port. It has a 4,800 mAh Lithium-ion battery with support for 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It measures 160×75×6mm and weighs 170g.

The retail listing shows the phone in a Bronze Green colour option, but multiple product images on the site reveal the phone in three different colour variants, hinting at more choices at launch.

Motorola already announced that the Edge 70 will be released in select global markets on November 5. It is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 60.

A recent leak suggests that the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Motorola Edge 70 will be priced between EUR 709 (roughly Rs. 73,100) and EUR 801.91 (roughly Rs. 82,700), slightly higher than an earlier leak that hinted at a EUR 690 (roughly Rs. 70,000) price point. It is rumoured to be available in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Gray and Pantone Lily Pad shades.