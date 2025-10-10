Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications Surface on Retail Site Ahead of November 5 Launch

Motorola Edge 70 is listed with a 6.67-inch POLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 15:26 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Specifications Surface on Retail Site Ahead of November 5 Launch

Photo Credit: X-kom

Motorola Edge 70 is listed with a dual rear camera unit comprising two 50-megapixel sensors

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 listed with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage
  • The retail listing shows the phone in a Bronze Green colour option
  • Edge 70 will be released in select global markets on November 5
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 70 is set to launch in global markets on November 5. Weeks ahead of its debut, the unannounced Edge series smartphone has appeared on an e-commerce website in Poland, revealing its design and specifications. The listing reveals that the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, alongside 12GB of RAM. The Motorola Edge 70 has a 6.67-inch display and a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications (Expected)

Polish e-commerce website X-Kom has listed the Motorola Edge 70, showcasing its design, colour options and full specifications. As per the listing, the handset has a 6.67-inch POLED display with 1,220×2,712 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 is listed with a dual rear camera unit comprising two 50-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture and support for optical image stabilisation. For selfies and video chats, it has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs on Android 16 and supports dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM) connectivity.

The Motorola Edge 70 supports 5G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, as well as a USB Type-C port. It has a 4,800 mAh Lithium-ion battery with support for 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It measures 160×75×6mm and weighs 170g.

The retail listing shows the phone in a Bronze Green colour option, but multiple product images on the site reveal the phone in three different colour variants, hinting at more choices at launch.

Motorola already announced that the Edge 70 will be released in select global markets on November 5. It is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 60.

A recent leak suggests that the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Motorola Edge 70 will be priced between EUR 709 (roughly Rs. 73,100) and EUR 801.91 (roughly Rs. 82,700), slightly higher than an earlier leak that hinted at a EUR 690 (roughly Rs. 70,000) price point. It is rumoured to be available in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Gray and Pantone Lily Pad shades.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70, Motorola Edge 70 Specifications, Motorola Edge 60, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Price Rises Above $121,000 as Crypto Market Sees Technical Reset
OriginOS 6 Launched Alongside BlueOS 3 at Vivo Developer Conference 2025: Features, Launch Timeline

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications Surface on Retail Site Ahead of November 5 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Features Surface Online Weeks Ahead of Global Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  3. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Tipped Launch in India in 2026 At This Price
  4. Vivo X300 Series gets IMDA Certification as Firm Readies Global Launch
  5. Fujifilm Launches X-E5 Mirrorless Digital Camera With These Features
  6. Google Introduces Gemini Enterprise to Bring Agentic AI Across Workflows
  7. OnePlus 15 Global Variant Bags IMDA Certification Ahead of China Launch
  8. Bomb (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thrilling Telugu Movie Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Bybit Gains UAE’s Virtual Asset Licence; Becomes First Crypto Firm to Get Full SCA Approval
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Confirmed to Launch in India in November
  3. WhatsApp Now Lets Beta Testers Add a Link to Their Facebook Profile
  4. Fujifilm X-E5 Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor: Price, Features
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Max Launch Timeline, Price in India Leaked; Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Camera
  6. Google Messages Could Soon Introduce Gemini-Powered 'Insights' Feature for Shared Links: Report
  7. Chainalysis Flags $75 Billion in Crypto Linked to Illicit Activity; Highlights Asset Recovery Potential
  8. Ghost of Yotei Sony's 'Strongest' PS5 Launch Since Spider-Man 2, Sells 1.6 Million Copies: Report
  9. Red Magic 11 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Hybrid Air and Water Cooling System
  10. Microsoft Azure Unveils Nvidia GB300 NVL72 Cluster Built for OpenAI’s AI Workloads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »