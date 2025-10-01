Motorola Edge 70 5G could be launched in global markets soon. The Lenovo-owned brand is yet to confirm its existence, but the purported pricing and colour options of the succesor to the Motorola Edge 60 have leaked online. The upcoming addition to the Edge lineup is said to feature 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Motorola Edge 70 5G is likely to be a rebranded version of the upcoming Moto X70 Air, that is set to debut in China soon.

Motorola Edge 70 5G Price (Expected)

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) leaked the purported price and colour options of the unannounced Motorola Edge 70 5G on X (formerly Twitter). The upcoming Motorola Edge 70 5G will be priced at EUR 690 (roughly Rs. 70,000) and will be available in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Gray and Pantone Lily Pad shades, according to Guglani.

The tipster also suggests that the Motorola Edge 70 5G will be available in a 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. However, it's expected that Motorola may introduce additional variants when the phone is launched. As of now, there's no word from Motorola on the existence of such a phone, its specifications, or a launch timeline.

The new leak comes a few days after the alleged renders of the Motorola Edge 70 5G leaked online, showcasing a flat display and slightly raised camera array housing three sensors. The display of the phone appears to have a hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. The renders also indicated the presence of colour accents rings for the camera sensor rings and the Moto AI button.

The Motorola Edge 70 is expected to come as a global variant of the Moto X70 Air. Readers might recall that the Moto X70 Air is slated to debut in Chinese markets later this month, with a thin profile and AI capabilities. It is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The Motorola Edge 70 is likely to arrive with upgrades over the Motorola Edge 60. The latter was launched in India in June this year with a price tag of Rs. 25,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.67-inch display with 1.5K resolution and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. It features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and houses a 5,500mAh battery.