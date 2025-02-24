Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Renders Leaked Online; Suggests Familiar Design in a New Colour Option

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Renders Leaked Online; Suggests Familiar Design in a New Colour Option

Motorola seems to have adopted a leather back panel for the Razr 60 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 13:08 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Renders Leaked Online; Suggests Familiar Design in a New Colour Option

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will likely run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has a hole punch design on the main display
  • It is expected to be sold as the Motorola Razr+ 2025 in North America
  • It is tipped to sport a 6.9-inch folding screen
Advertisement

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to go official soon as a successor to last year's Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It is expected to be sold as the Razr 2025+ in North America. While key specifications of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra have leaked online recently, another new leak now hints at its design. The newly leaked renders also show the phone in a red shade. At first glance, the design appears similar to its predecessor. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It could get a 6.9-inch folding screen and a 4,000mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Design Tipped

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared alleged live images of the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra on X. The handset looks identical to last year's Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It is shown in a red finish and the tipster states that it will be marketed as rio red. Previous leaks have also suggested a green colour option for the phone.

The alleged images of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra show the phone from all angles and indicate a hole punch design on the main inner display. It is shown with thin bezels and dual outward-facing cameras. It seems to boast a leather back panel. The rear cameras are arranged horizontally on the cover screen with the Razr branding at the bottom. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, SIM slot, and speakers of the clamshell foldable are also visible in the images.

Launch date of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra remains unknown at this moment. It could be unveiled as Motorola Razr+ 2025 in North America and likely use the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch main display, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to house a 4,000mAh battery, like the predecessor.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was launched in July 2024 in India with a price tag of Rs. 99,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It has a 4-inch cover screen and runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. The phone sports a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset has 45W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging support.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good one-handed usability
  • Best in class cover display
  • Quality cameras
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets hot when shooting video
Read detailed Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find X8 Mini Design Details Surface Online; Said to Get a Slim Profile
Activision Confirms Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Announcement for March 4, 3+4 Remaster Rumoured

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Renders Leaked Online; Suggests Familiar Design in a New Colour Option
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  2. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  3. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  5. iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update Introduces Priority Notifications on iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
  8. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  9. OnePlus Offers Free Optional Returns for Watch 3 With 'Meda' Typo
  10. First Snapdragon Experience Zone Opens Up at a Croma Store in Juhu
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits
  2. iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Alleged Renders Suggest Significant Design Changes
  3. Google Reveals Its Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model’s Pricing on Vertex AI Platform
  4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. New Study Challenges Great Filter Theory, Suggests Life Evolves with Planetary Changes
  6. Wicked OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Musical Online
  7. Raastha OTT Release: Aneesh Anwar’s Malayalam Thriller to Stream Soon
  8. Cabin Fever Reboot Now On Lionsgate Play: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Reviews
  9. Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  10. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Victory Venkatesh Starrer Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »