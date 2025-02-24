Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to go official soon as a successor to last year's Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It is expected to be sold as the Razr 2025+ in North America. While key specifications of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra have leaked online recently, another new leak now hints at its design. The newly leaked renders also show the phone in a red shade. At first glance, the design appears similar to its predecessor. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It could get a 6.9-inch folding screen and a 4,000mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Design Tipped

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared alleged live images of the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra on X. The handset looks identical to last year's Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It is shown in a red finish and the tipster states that it will be marketed as rio red. Previous leaks have also suggested a green colour option for the phone.

The alleged images of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra show the phone from all angles and indicate a hole punch design on the main inner display. It is shown with thin bezels and dual outward-facing cameras. It seems to boast a leather back panel. The rear cameras are arranged horizontally on the cover screen with the Razr branding at the bottom. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, SIM slot, and speakers of the clamshell foldable are also visible in the images.

Launch date of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra remains unknown at this moment. It could be unveiled as Motorola Razr+ 2025 in North America and likely use the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch main display, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to house a 4,000mAh battery, like the predecessor.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was launched in July 2024 in India with a price tag of Rs. 99,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It has a 4-inch cover screen and runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. The phone sports a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset has 45W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging support.