Moto G Stylus (2023) Renders Suggest 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display

Moto G Stylus (2023) could be offered in blue and glam pink colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2023 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ SnoopyTech

Moto G Stylus (2023) appears to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Highlights
  • The launch date of Moto G Stylus (2023) is not yet confirmed
  • It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  • Moto G Stylus (2023) is tipped to carry a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G Stylus (2023) could be inching towards its launch as a new set of renders, depicting the handset in two colourways, have leaked online. The renders indicate that the new Motorola phone will feature a hole-punch display design and include dual rear cameras, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Moto G Stylus (2023) also appears to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. Details about the launch of the Moto G Stylus (2023) are yet to be announced. It is expected to arrive as a successor to the Moto G Stylus (2022) that was launched in February last year.

Known tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) has shared alleged renders of the Moto G Stylus (2023) on Twitter. The renders suggest the design of the unannounced smartphone as well as indicate some of its specifications. It is seen in blue and glam pink shades with a hole-punch display design. It also appears to have a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor. Details about the other two sensors are yet to be revealed.

Motorola's batwing logo is placed at the rear. Power and volume buttons can be seen on the left edge, while a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, microphone, speaker, and stylus are arranged at the bottom. It seems to have slim bezels on the side and a relatively thick bezel on the top and bottom lines.

Last month, the Moto G Stylus (2023) surfaced on benchmarking site Geekbench suggesting at least 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC on the phone.

As per a past leak, the Moto G Stylus (2023) will run on Android 13 with My UX skin on the top and feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to carry 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. It is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery as well. The Moto G Stylus (2023) could include dual stereo speakers, a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and an inbuilt stylus.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is expected to succeed the Moto G Stylus (2022) that was launched in February last year with a price tag of $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G Stylus, Moto G Stylus 2023, Moto G Stylus 2023 Specifications, Moto G Stylus 2023 Design, Motorola
