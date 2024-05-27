Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra are said to be in the works and are expected to launch in select markets including US and Canada as Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024). Ahead of any official announcement, an alleged TENAA listing for the Motorola Razr 50 with a live photo and some specifications has surfaced online. The listing suggests a 3.6-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch inner screen on the Razr 50. It is likely to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC.

Motorola Razr 50 specifications (expected)

TENAA has listed a new Motorola phone with the model number XT2453-2. This model, which could be the Motorola Razr 50, is shown with a 3.6-inch OLED cover display with a 1,066x1056pixel pixels resolution and a 6.9-inch OLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) inner screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Also, it is listed to come with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB inbuilt storage. It is shown to pack an octa-core chipset with a 2.5GHz peak frequency. This could be the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC.

Photos from TENAA show the purple model of the Motorola Razr 50. It is listed with a dual camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. It seems to have a 32-megapixel selfie sensor on the folding display. It could get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The listing suggests a 3,950mAh battery as well. The handset could measure 171.3x73.9x7.2mm and weigh 188 grams.

Motorola Razr 50 is tipped to retail for $699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) in the US. It could go official in June alongside the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It is speculated to debut in select countries as the Motorola Razr 2024.

The Motorola Razr 50 will succeed last year's Motorola Razr 40. The latter features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) foldable pOLED display, a 1.5-inch secondary screen, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of RAM. It carries a dual rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone houses a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 30W wired and 8W wireless charging.