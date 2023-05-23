Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The phone is likely to be a rebadged version of the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, which was released earlier this year in select Middle Eastern markets. Reports have suggested some of the key specifications and the price of the purported Galaxy F4 5G handset. The phone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup. Now, a tipster has suggested key camera and display panel specifications. The tipster also adds the pricing details of the upcoming handset, which differs from earlier reports.

A tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) claims that the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will sport a triple rear camera unit with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The tipster added that the camera system will feature Nightography and Super-Steady Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

Samsung #GalaxyF54 5G to feature Nightography and Super-Steady OIS.

120Hz AMOLED

108MP + 8MP + 2MP/32MP front

Price will be around ₹33,000



The device is soon going to launch in India.#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyF54 pic.twitter.com/MbyZPxYtw7 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 21, 2023

The tweet comes attached with a seven-second short promo video, that shows the aforementioned triple rear camera system, vertically arranged in separate, circular modules on the top left side of the back panel. The front camera of the smartphone is expected to sport a 32-megapixel sensor. All the camera details back up an earlier report on the phone, suggesting similar specifications.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy F54 5G could be priced at Rs. 33,000 in India at launch. This varies from an earlier report, which suggested that the market price of the phone will be within Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 27,000. Another report implied that the phone will be marked at Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The latter report claimed that the phone will also launch with an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, but did not indicate a price for the same.

The tipster further suggests that the display panel on the upcoming Galaxy G54 5G will support a refresh rate of 120Hz. This corroborates previous leaks suggesting that the phone will launch with a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display.

One of the earlier reports hinted that the Galaxy F54 5G could be backed by a large 6,000mAh battery unit with 25W wired fast charging support. The dual-SIM-supported is also expected to feature a hybrid slot, which could house either a second SIM or a microSD card. It is also expected to support WiFi 6 connectivity, and for security, the handset is likely to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

