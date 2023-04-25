Vivo Y36 4G affordable smartphone could launch soon in India. While the company hasn't given out any details on this phone, a new report suggests the specifications, launch timeline, and price range of the handset. The Vivo Y36 is said to be a 4G phone, and is likely a successor to the Vivo Y35 that launched in India last year. Meanwhile, on the other end of the price bracket, the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro flagships are confirmed to launch in India on April 26, which initially launched in China in November 2022. The company also recently launched the Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip foldable smartphones in China.

According to a 91Mobiles Hindi report, in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), Vivo is expected to launch a new Y-series phone in India called the Vivo Y36 4G.

Vivo Y36 4G price in India, launch timeline (expected)

The report suggests that the phone, bearing the model number V2247 will launch in India in May. According to the report, the Vivo Y36 4G smartphone will be priced between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 20,000.

Vivo Y36 4G specifications, features (expected)

The rumoured Vivo Y-series smartphone is expected to sport a 6.8-inch LCD display panel. Likely to run Android 13 out-of-the-box, the Vivo Y36 4G could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It is expected to offer up to 8GB of RAM, with an additional 8GB Virtual RAM support.

Not many details about its camera unit, including specifications of the selfie camera, are available yet, but the report says that the phone will include a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Vivo Y36 4G is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W fast charging support.

It is to be noted that the phone has not been officially announced by the company, nor has it been spotted on any certification websites, so all details provided in the aforementioned report should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Vivo Y36 could likely be a successor to the Vivo Y35, which launched in India last year with a Snapdragon 680 SoC. It also offered a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. The handset featured a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display and was priced at Rs. 18,499.

