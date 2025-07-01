Technology News
Nothing Phone 3 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, Glyph Matrix: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone 3 features a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS support and 3x optical zoom.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2025 23:00 IST
Nothing Phone 3 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, Glyph Matrix: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone 3 has a 50-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 offers up to 512GB of storage
  • The Phone 3 has an IP68-rating
  • The Nothing Phone 3 offers 65W wired charging support
Nothing Phone 3 has been launched in India. The latest handset from the UK brand led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and maximum 512GB storage. The Nothing Phone 3 has a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. It features a new Glyph Matrix interface on the rear panel. The Nothing Phone 3 sports a 6.67-inch display with 1.5K resolution and packs a 5,500mAh battery. 

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India

The Nothing Phone 3 is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. The top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 89,999. It is offered in White and Black colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other leading retail stores from July 15. Pre-bookings are open now and as part of a special launch offer, those who pre-book will be eligible to get a free pair of Nothing Ear. 

In the UK, the Nothing Phone 3 costs GBP 799  (roughly Rs. 93,000) for the base variant with 256GB storage.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano+eSIM) Nothing Phone 3 runs Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15. It is assured to receive five years of Android updates and seven years of security patches. It sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with 92.89 percent screen-to-body ratio, 460ppi pixel density, HDR10+ support, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 2160Hz PWM frequency and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The handset has Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front and Gorilla Glass Victus on the back.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 3 has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, alongside up to 16GB of RAM. For optics, it has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for OIS. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS support and 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It flaunts a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The Nothing Phone 3 offers up to 512GB of storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Bluetooth 6, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC, 360-degree antenna, and Wi-Fi 7. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It gets an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build. The phone features two high-definition microphones and dual stereo speakers.

Nothing Phone 3 houses a 5,500mAh battery (Indian variant) with 65W wired charging support, which is claimed to fill the battery from 1 percent to 100 percent in 54 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless charging, 7.5W reverse wired charging support, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The phone measures 160.60x75.59x8.99mm and weighs 218g.

With the Nothing Phone 3, the company has gotten rid of its Glyph Interface that was present in the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2. The phone now features the Glyph Matrix, which is a smaller circular display comprising of 489 individually controllable micro LEDs. It can be used to displays animations, charging status, notifications, time, and other alerts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Price in India, Nothing Phone 3 Specifications, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Baidu Releases Ernie 4.5 Series AI Models in Open-Source, Offers Multi-Hardware Toolkits

